Fibocom Showcases Comprehensive Smart Utility Connectivity Portfolio at Enlit Europe 2025

BILBAO, Spain, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom(300638.SZ|0638.HK), a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, participates in Enlit Europe 2025 in Bilbao, showcasing its full suite of connectivity technologies and application-proven solutions that accelerate digital transformation across the smart utility sector, demonstrating how advanced cellular modules, device-level solutions, and deep industry expertise enable large-scale deployments of smart metering and grid intelligence worldwide.

Complete Module Portfolio and Proven Solutions for Smart Utilities

Fibocom presents its full range of cellular modules and solutions, driving smart utility applications worldwide. Highlights include:

Comprehensive module family: Cat.4, Cat.1 bis, Cat M, and 5G RedCap-ready products, offering flexible options for diverse network environments.

Cat.4, Cat.1 bis, Cat M, and 5G RedCap-ready products, offering flexible options for diverse network environments.

Utility-grade NIC card with L716 platform: Supports critical features like Last Gasp, ensuring immediate outage alerts and enhanced grid resilience.

These solutions demonstrate how Fibocom's secure, scalable, and energy-efficient connectivity technologies are enabling the next generation of smart metering and utility automation.

Transforming Smart Metering with Innovative IoT Solutions

Fibocom highlights the evolving IoT technologies powering the next generation of smart metering solutions. Cat.1 bis offers a cost-optimized LTE option for large-scale deployments, with a single-antenna design, deep indoor coverage, and lower costs than traditional Cat.1 modules, making it ideal for both mature and emerging markets. LTE-M (Cat M1) provides higher bandwidth and low-latency connectivity, supporting mobile or remote meters and enabling real-time monitoring and control. Looking ahead, 5G RedCap ensures future-proof utility networks with enhanced reliability, spectral efficiency, and energy savings. Together, these solutions enable utility providers to deploy scalable, efficient, and resilient smart metering networks that align with evolving LTE and 5G infrastructure.

Leveraging extensive deployment experience and a globally certified product portfolio, Fibocom empowers utility providers, meter OEMs, and solution partners to build secure, scalable, and interoperable smart utility networks. At Enlit Europe 2025, Fibocom invites industry partners, customers, and stakeholders to visit its booth #3.F94 to explore collaborative opportunities and experience how its innovative wireless solutions are shaping the future of intelligent, connected utilities.

About Fibocom

Fibocom, founded in 1999, is China's first wireless communication module company listed on both the A-share and H-share markets (300638.SZ, 0638.HK). As a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, Fibocom leverages wireless communication and artificial intelligence as its core technologies to provide integrated hardware and software solutions that empower industry applications. These solutions accelerate the transformation from "Connect Everything" to "Intelligent Connectivity" across diverse industries.

Fibocom's one-stop solutions encompass cellular communication, AI, automotive, and GNSS modules, as well as AI toolchains, supporting industry-side and mainstream large model integration, and providing AI Agent, global connectivity, and cloud services, driving the digital intelligence upgrades in industries such as robotics, consumer electronics, low-altitude economy, intelligent transportation, smart retail, and smart energy.

