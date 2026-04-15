Fibr AI Launches Ads-to-Web and LLM-to-Web Personalization to Convert Paid and AI-Referred Traffic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibr AI, the company building the Agentic Web Experience Layer, announced two new capabilities: Ads-to-Web Personalization and LLM-to-Web Personalization. Ads-to-Web Personalization carries the intent expressed in each ad through to the landing page, so visitors find content that matches what motivated them to click. LLM-to-Web Personalization reconstructs that intent for visitors arriving from AI platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Claude, where intent signals are not passed through.

Fibr AI's Ads-to-Web and LLM-to-Web Personalization enable brands to connect ad intent to landing pages and adapt experiences for high-intent LLM-referred visitors

That gap between visitor intent and landing page experience is becoming more expensive. U.S. digital ad spend reached $258.6 billion in 2024, yet Google Ads CPCs rose 12.88% while conversion rates improved only 6.84%. Simultaneously, AI platforms are a new acquisition channel. Adobe reported AI referral traffic up 13x, with banking specifically seeing 28x growth. These visitors arrive with high intent: ChatGPT-referred traffic converts at 15.9%, compared to 1.76% for Google organic, particularly acute for high-consideration industries such as financial services, telecom, and healthcare.

Fibr's two new capabilities address both problems directly:

Ads-to-Web Personalization connects the intent expressed in each ad to the landing page experience. The platform generates matched page variants at scale, enabling up to 1,500 personalized experiences in under two weeks without manual build. Across Fibr customers, this approach has driven 35–50% reductions in acquisition costs and 20–25% conversion lift.

LLM-to-Web Personalization addresses AI-referred traffic, where intent signals are not passed through. Fibr models prompt pathways that surface a webpage and generate context-specific variants, using a Multi-Armed Bandit framework to continuously optimize and reallocate traffic automatically after deployment.

"Marketing breaks in two places today. You generate highly specific intent in ads and then lose it the moment someone lands. And with AI traffic, you don't just lose intent, you never receive it," said Ankur (AJ) Goyal, CEO and Co-Founder of Fibr AI. "We built Fibr to solve both: carry intent through the click, and reconstruct it when it's missing."

About Fibr AI

Fibr AI is an agentic website optimization platform that transforms high-traffic consumer-facing websites into adaptive, revenue-driving experiences for both human visitors and AI-Agents — by turning every URL into an intelligent agent. The company is trusted by Fortune 50 banks and global enterprises across banking, financial services, and healthcare. For more information, visit www.fibr.ai

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SOURCE Fibr AI