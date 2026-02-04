Fibr AI Raises $7.5M to Build the Agentic Web, Where Every URL Becomes an Intelligent Experience Agent

Accel leads the round, joined by WillowTree Ventures, MVP Ventures, as Fibr AI turns websites into adaptive experience systems built for modern traffic—human and AI alike

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibr AI , the company building the Agentic Web Experience Layer to unlock revenue, today announced $7.5 million in Seed funding led by Accel , with participation from WillowTree Ventures and MVP Ventures , alongside prominent Fortune 100 operatorsas angel investors and advisors.

Ankur (AJ) Goyal, CEO and Co-Founder, and Pritam Roy, CPO and Co-Founder, the founding team behind Fibr AI.

Founded by Ankur "AJ" Goyal and Pritam Roy , Fibr AI reimagines high-traffic consumer-facing websites as an adaptive system. While marketing has become dynamic, most websites still operate under the outdated assumption that the same experience should work for every visitor, even as traffic arrives with very different intent from ads, search, recommendations, and AI systems. This results in broken journeys, wasted spend, and lost revenue. Fibr closes this gap by turning websites into context-aware experiences that continuously adapt and optimize for every visitor, human or AI.

"Marketing has become intelligent everywhere except the website," said Ankur Goyal, CEO and co-founder of Fibr AI. "We're building the Agentic Web, where every URL operates as a living experience system that understands context and responds in real time—for humans, cohorts, and even AI agents. The website stops being a passive destination and becomes an active part of the growth stack for Marketers and CMOs."

"Most websites today still run on infrastructure built years ago," said Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel. "CMS platforms are effective at publishing content, but not at understanding context or adapting in real time. That gap is becoming more visible in conversational discovery, like ChatGPT and LLM-driven advertising, where users arrive with high intent and ready to act. The website can't just be a destination—it has to respond immediately and intelligently. What's compelling about Fibr is that it brings AI agents directly into the experience layer, enabling websites to understand context and adapt in real time. It consolidates what used to require multiple tools, agencies, and large teams, into one system, making true one-to-one experiences possible at scale."

To learn more about Fibr AI, visit: https://fibr.ai/.

About Fibr AI

Fibr AI is an agentic website optimization platform that transforms high-traffic consumer-facing websites into adaptive, revenue-driving experiences for both human visitors and AI-Agents — by turning every URL into an intelligent agent. The company is already trusted by Fortune 50 banks and global enterprises across banking, financial services, and healthcare.

