FIBRA Prologis Announces an Ordinary Certificate Holders Meeting

MEXICO CITY, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, today announced it will host an ordinary certificate holders meeting on March 17, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. CT.

The meeting agenda includes the following items:

I. Proposal, discussion and, if applicable, approval to: (i) carry out one or more public tender offers for acquisition and reciprocal subscription and/or for cash consideration and/or any combination thereof for up to 100% of the real estate trust certificates (certificados bursátiles fiduciarios inmobiliarios) issued by Fibra Macquarie (Ticker Symbol: "FIBRAMQ 12," "Fibra Macquarie"), in exchange for Certificates issued by the Trust and/or cash and/or a combination thereof (the "Tender Offer"), in order for the Trust to acquire up to 100% of the real estate trust certificates of Fibra Macquarie (such offers, the "Offers"), and for the Trust to privately acquire any additional real estate trust certificates of Fibra Macquarie owned by the manager of Fibra Macquarie or any of its affiliates, whether within or outside the Offers, for the same consideration used in the Offers; (ii) delegate to the Manager the authority to determine the terms and conditions of each of such Offers, including, without limitation, the applicable exchange factor and/or acquisition cash price per certificate; (iii) authorize the Manager to carry out all acts necessary or advisable to implement and consummate the Offers, including, without limitation, the preparation, negotiation and execution of any and all agreements, instruments, certificates and other documents necessary or advisable for the implementation and consummation of the Offers, as well as the preparation, filing and processing of any and all applications, authorizations, notices and permits that may be required in connection with the Offers before any governmental authority or autonomous body, including, without limitation, the CNBV, the BMV, the National Antitrust Commission (Comisión Nacional Antimonopolio), S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V., and any other authorities, entities or securities market participants whose involvement may be necessary; and (iv) delegate to the Manager the authority, in the name and on behalf of the Trust, to exercise or instruct the vote corresponding to the real estate trust certificates of Fibra Macquarie acquired by the Trust as a result of the Offer(s), including, without limitation, to approve the assignment of the rights and obligations arising under the management agreement entered into between Fibra Macquarie and Macquarie Asset Management México, S.A. de C.V. in favor of the Manager, to approve the substitution of the manager of Fibra Macquarie with the Manager, and to approve the cancellation of the registration of the real estate trust certificates issued by Fibra Macquarie in the RNV and the delisting of such securities from the BMV. Actions and resolutions in connection therewith.



II. Proposal, discussion and, if applicable, approval to: (i) use the Certificates currently registered in the RNV under the shelf registration program (programa de emisor recurrente) authorized by the National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) pursuant to official letter No. 153/1866/2025, dated November 18, 2025 (the "Program"), in order to carry out one or more Additional Issuances of Certificates, in accordance with Clause 3.2 of the Trust Agreement, to be used in connection with the Offers; and (ii) delegate to the Manager the authority to determine the terms and conditions of such Additional Issuances for such purposes. Actions and resolutions in connection therewith.



III. Appointment of the delegate or delegates to comply with the resolutions adopted in the Holders' Meeting. Actions and resolutions in connection therewith.

Holders who intend to attend the Holders' Meeting shall deliver, no later than the Business Day immediately preceding the date of the Holders Meeting: (i) the deposit certificate issued by S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V.; (ii) the list of holders issued for such purpose by the corresponding financial intermediary, if applicable; and (iii) if applicable, a proxy letter signed before two witnesses in order to be represented at the Holders' Meeting or, as the case may be, a sufficient general or special power of attorney granted in accordance with applicable law, at the offices of the Common Representative located at Av. Paseo de la Reforma No. 284, 9th Floor, Col. Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, C.P. 06600, Mexico City, Mexico, to the attention of Esteban Manuel Serrano Hernández and/or Giovana Cruz García and/or Alicia Guadalupe González González, during business hours from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, as of the date of publication of this notice. Likewise, Holders are invited to contact the Common Representative, either via email ([email protected]) or by telephone (+52 (55) 5230-0296), should they have any questions regarding the scope of the matters included in the agenda of the Holders' Meeting.

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2025, the company's portfolio comprised 518 Investment Properties, totaling 87.4 million square feet (8.1 million square meters). This includes 350 logistics and manufacturing facilities across 6 industrial core markets in Mexico, comprising 65.9 million square feet (6.1 million square meters) of Gross Leasing Area (GLA) and 168 buildings with 21.5 million square feet (1.9 million square meters) of non-strategic assets in other markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, expected distributions, and our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, (ix) risks related to global pandemics, and (x) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

