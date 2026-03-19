FIBRA Prologis Announces an Ordinary Certificate Holders Meeting

MEXICO CITY, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, today announced it will host an ordinary certificate holders meeting on March 30, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. CT.

The meeting agenda includes the following items:

I. Proposal, Proposal, discussion and, if applicable, approval of the Trust's audited annual financial statements, corresponding to the fiscal year 2025, in accordance with Clause 4.3, subsection (a), numeral (i) and other applicable provisions of the Trust Agreement. Actions and resolutions in this regard. II. Proposal, discussion and, if applicable, approval of the Annual Report as of December 31, 2025, in accordance with Clause 4.3, subsection (a), numerals (i), (ii) and other applicable provisions of the Trust Agreement. Actions and resolutions in this regard. III. Proposal, discussion and, where appropriate, ratification, designation and/or removal of each of the Independent Members of the Technical Committee, as well as, where appropriate, qualification or confirmation of their independence in accordance with Clause 4.3, subsection (a), numeral (iii) and Clause 5.2, subsection (b), (ii) of the Trust Agreement. Actions and resolutions in this regard. IV. Proposal, discussion and, where appropriate, ratification of the remuneration of the Independent Members of the Technical Committee, in accordance with Clause 5.3 of the Trust Agreement. Actions and resolutions in this regard. V. Designation of delegates who, where appropriate, formalize and comply with the resolutions adopted at the Assembly. Actions and resolutions in this regard.

Holders who wish to attend the Meeting must submit no later than the business day prior to the date of the meeting: (i) the certificate of deposit issued by S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V., (ii) the list of holders issued for this purpose by the corresponding financial intermediary, if applicable, and (iii) if applicable, the power of attorney signed before two witnesses to be represented at the Holders Meeting or, where applicable, the sufficient general or special mandate, granted in terms of the applicable legislation, at the offices of the Common Representative, located at av. Paseo de la Reforma no. 284, ground floor, col. Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, C.P. 06600, Mexico City, for the attention of Esteban Manuel Serrano Hernández, y/o Giovana Cruz García y/o Alicia Guadalupe González González, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, from the date of publication of this call. In addition, Holders are invited to contact the Common Representative, either via email ([email protected]) or by telephone (55 5230-0296) in case they have any questions related to the scope of the matters that make up the agenda of the Assembly.

For more information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the FIBRA Prologis website at www.fibraprologis.com.

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2025, the company's portfolio comprised 518 Investment Properties, totaling 87.4 million square feet (8.1 million square meters). This includes 350 logistics and manufacturing facilities across 6 industrial core markets in Mexico, comprising 65.9 million square feet (6.1 million square meters) of Gross Leasing Area (GLA) and 168 buildings with 21.5 million square feet (1.9 million square meters) of non-strategic assets in other markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, expected distributions, and our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, (ix) risks related to global pandemics, and (x) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

SOURCE FIBRA Prologis