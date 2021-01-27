FIBRA Prologis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV:FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE YEAR:

Leases commenced were 12.5 million square feet

Period-end occupancy was 97.1%

Net effective rent on rollovers increased 12.4%

Weighted average customer retention was 87.1%

Same store cash NOI decreased 4.7%

Acquired US$438 million of Class-A properties

Net earnings per CBFI was Ps. 3.2891 (US$0.1576) for the quarter compared with Ps. 0.8332 (US$0.0419) for the same period in 2019. For the full year 2020, net earnings per CBFI was Ps. 4.4111 (US$0.2091).

Funds from operations (FFO) per CBFI as defined by FIBRA Prologis was Ps. 0.8164 (US$0.0380) for the quarter compared with Ps. 0.7465 (US$0.0374) for the same period in 2019. For the full year 2020, FFO per CBFI was Ps.3.5937 (US$0.1663).

STRONG OPERATING RESULTS CONTINUE

"Our 2020 financial and operating performance exceeded our expectations many times over," said Luis Gutiérrez, CEO, Prologis Property Mexico. "Despite the tragic effects of the global pandemic and its impact on the Mexican economy, we delivered 12.4 percent rent change on rollover and added 5.3 million square feet through accretive acquisitions, enhancing our position in Mexico City, Monterrey Ciudad Juarez and Guadalajara."

Operating Portfolio 4Q20 4Q19 Notes Period End Occupancy 97.1% 97.6% Four of six markets at or above 97% Leases Commenced 1.1 MSF 2.7 MSF 78% of leasing activity related to Monterrey and Ciudad Juarez Customer Retention 72.7% 91.0%

Net Effective Rent Change 10.5% 13.9% Led by Ciudad Juarez and Mexico City Same Store Cash NOI -1.2% 2.5% Higher concessions, the result of longer lease terms along with a weaker peso partly offset by higher rents Same Store NOI 2.5% 3.3%



SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION

At December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis' leverage was 29.0 percent and liquidity was Ps. 6.9 billion (US$347.0 million), which included Ps. 6.5 billion (US$325.0 million) of available capacity on its unsecured credit facility and Ps. 434.4 million (US$21.8 million) of unrestricted cash.

"A significant testament to our commitment to ESG, the completion of our $375 million green bond offering bolstered our balance sheet to its strongest level in our history" said Jorge Girault, senior vice president, Finance, Prologis Property Mexico. "With well-laddered maturities, a low debt cost and significant liquidity, we are in solid position to be opportunistic in 2021."

GUIDANCE ESTABLISHED FOR 2021

(US$ in million, except per CBFI amounts) FX = Ps$21.5 per US$1.00 Low High Notes FFO per CBFI US$0.1700 US$0.1750 Excludes the impact of foreign exchange movements and any potential incentive fee Full Year 2021 Distributions per CBFI US$0.1075 US$0.1075

Year End Occupancy 95.0% 96.0%

Same Store NOI (Cash) 3.0% 5.0% Based in U.S. dollars Annual Capital Expenditures as % of NOI 13.0% 14.0%

Asset Management and Professional Fees US$23.0 US$25.0

Building Acquisitions US$100 US$200

Building Dispositions US$20 US$30



