FIBRA PROLOGIS ANNOUNCES SENIOR LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

Ibarzábal to Retire; Girault appointed CEO and Violante appointed CFO

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, today announced that Héctor Ibarzábal, chief executive officer (CEO) of FIBRA Prologis, will retire effective June 30, 2026, after more than three decades with the company.

As part of the planned succession, effective July 1, Jorge Girault, currently Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of FIBRA Prologis, will assume the role of CEO, reporting to Armando Fregoso, president of Latin America. As CEO, Girault will focus on serving the Mexican market to deliver long-term value for investors, employees and communities.

Also, effective July 1, Alexandra Violante, who currently leads Investor Relations, will become CFO. Violante brings extensive experience in capital markets, investor engagement and financial communications.

"We are deeply grateful to Héctor for his outstanding leadership and the lasting impact he has made on our business," said Armando Fregoso. "His vision and commitment have been instrumental in establishing FIBRA Prologis as the leading logistics real estate platform in Mexico."

"We are excited to welcome Jorge and Alexandra to their new roles," Fregoso continued. "Jorge is a strategic leader with a strong grasp of Mexico's logistics industry and of our customers' needs. His depth of experience in capital markets, investor relationships and financial strategy uniquely positions him to lead FIBRA Prologis into its next chapter as a premier investment platform."

He added that Alexandra's experience has been "critical in supporting long-term growth and value," saying she has played a central role in shaping the company's financial strategy.

Leadership transition strengthens FIBRA Prologis' path ahead

Girault has more than 30 years of experience in the real estate and financial sectors positioning Prologis as the leading publicly traded real estate vehicle in Mexico. This includes FIBRA Prologis' acquisition of Terrafina, which positioned the company as Latin America's largest industrial real estate company.

Violante has strengthened FIBRA Prologis' relationships with investors and the broader financial community, supporting the company's commitment to transparency and disciplined financial management.

Ibarzábal leaves behind a legacy of operational excellence and a strong team dedicated to serving customers, investors and communities across Mexico.

"Hector is an indisputable leader in the sector, and his legacy will continue to help on growing and improving our business," said Girault.

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS



FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2025, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 515 investment properties, totaling 87.0 million square feet (8.1 million square meters). This includes 348 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial core markets in Mexico totaling 65.7 million square feet (6.1 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, (ix) risks related to the coronavirus pandemic, and (x) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

SOURCE FIBRA Prologis