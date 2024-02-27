FIBRA Prologis announces the launch of an offering of CBFIs

News provided by

FIBRA Prologis

27 Feb, 2024, 07:36 ET

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV:FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A logistics real estate in Mexico, announces that it has launched an offering of 100,000,000 of its CBFIs consisting of (a) a public offering in Mexico of CBFIs (the "Mexican Offering") and (b) a concurrent international offering of CBFIs in the United States to qualified institutional buyers as defined under Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in transactions exempt from registration thereunder, and outside Mexico and the United States to certain non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act (the "International Offering" and, together with the Mexican Offering, the "Global Offering").

The CBFIs have not been, nor will be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, and (ix) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, the "CNBV") and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release. Neither the CNBV nor any other authority has approved or disapproved the content of the information of this release, or the accuracy, adequacy or truthfulness of the information contained herein.

SOURCE FIBRA Prologis

Also from this source

FIBRA Prologis Lowers Management Fee Paid to Prologis going forward

FIBRA Prologis Lowers Management Fee Paid to Prologis going forward

FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, announces that its Manager, Prologis...
FIBRA Prologis Declara Distribución Adicional del Trimestre

FIBRA Prologis Declara Distribución Adicional del Trimestre

FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL 14) uno de los fideicomisos de inversión en bienes raíces líder en inversión y administración de inmuebles logísticos...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.