FIBRA Prologis Announces Upcoming Ordinary Certificate Holders' Meeting

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, today announced it will host an ordinary certificate holders' meeting Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. CT in the office of the Common Representative, Monex Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., located at Av. Paseo de la Reforma No. 284, floor 9, Col. Juárez, C.P. 06600, México, Distrito Federal.

The meeting is open to FIBRA Prologis certificate holders of record as of February 7, 2020. The meeting agenda includes among others:

(i) proposal, discussion and, if applicable, approval to use up to 200,000,000 CBFIs currently registered in the National Securities Registry and previously approved by the Holders Meeting for the shelf registration program authorized by the National Banking and Securities Commission through the official communication identified with number 153/11724/2019, dated May 24, 2019 (the "Program"), in order to carry out an additional issuance of CBFIs (the "Additional Issuance"), and to use the proceeds of such Additional Issuance for the purposes described in the proxy statement made available to the Holders by the Manager on the date hereof (the "Proxy Statement"); (ii) to grant a preferential right to existing CBFI Holders to subscribe and pay for such additional CBFIs on a pro-rata basis to the number of CBFIs held by each Holder on February 18, 2020 (the "Record Date"), subject to the terms and limitations presented to the Holders Meeting for approval in the Proxy Statement; and (iii) to allocate the CBFIs of the Additional Issuance among existing Holders pursuant to the allocation process described in the Proxy Statement; (iv) proposal, discussion and, if applicable, approval to increase the total amount of the Program by 200,000,000 CBFIs and up to Ps.8,300,000,000.00.

Holders that intend to attend the Holders Meeting shall submit to the offices of the Common Representative at Av. Paseo de la Reforma No. 284 piso 9, Col. Juárez, C.P. 06600, Mexico City, Mexico, to the attention of Jesús Abraham Cantú Orozco, Rebeca Eríves Sepúlveda y/o Martha Corona Benavides, from 9:00 to 15:00 and 16:30 to 17:30 hours, from Monday to Friday, no later than the business day prior to the date of such Holders Meeting: (i) the deposit certificate issued by S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V., (ii) if applicable, the list that for such purposes is issued by the corresponding custodian, and (iii) if applicable, the proxy letter duly signed before two witnesses, or the power of attorney for representation at the Holders Meeting granted under applicable law. The Holders are free to contact the Common Representative, either via email (jecantu@monex.com.mx) or by telephone (+52 55) 5231-0848 with any questions related to the scope of this agenda.

WEBCAST & CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

FIBRA Prologis will host a webcast and conference call today at 1:00 p.m. CT / 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss the announcement. Here are the event details:

Live webcast at http://www.fibraprologis.com under Events in the Investor Relations section of the website

Dial in: +1 (877) 256-7020 (toll-free from the United States and Canada ), 01 800 926 9146 (toll-free in Mexico ) and (973) 409-9692 for all other international participants

For more information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the FIBRA Prologis website at www.fibraprologis.com.

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 191 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 34.9 million square feet (3.2 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, and (ix) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

