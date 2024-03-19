FibroBiologics Announces Preliminary Proof of Concept for Fibroblast-based Diabetes Treatment

HOUSTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, Inc., (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 150+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced the progress of a clinical program under development using a fibroblast-based pancreatic beta cell spheroid that secretes insulin in vitro upon glucose stimulation. The development and reproducibility of this work demonstrates that an organoid composed of fibroblasts, beta cells and other components can successfully and durably secrete insulin.

"This early proof of concept is encouraging and may lead to a new and durable potential allogeneic treatment option for people with insulin-dependent diabetes," said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer. "We look forward to confirming these early results and in vivo utility. We will then determine whether to designate the program as an early phase pre-clinical project for developing a minimally invasive therapeutic for type 1 diabetes."

About Diabetes

Diabetes mellitus is a chronic heterogeneous metabolic disease characterized by elevated blood glucose levels due to abnormalities in either insulin production or insulin action that impacts more than 37 million people in the United States and over 500 million people worldwide. Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system destroys the pancreatic beta cells that produce insulin, accounts for 10% of diabetes cases worldwide, and type 2 diabetes, in which the body does not respond to insulin, accounts for the remaining 90% of diabetes cases. With such a high and growing prevalence of the disease, over 200 million individuals are dependent on consistent and often daily insulin therapy for their health. To date, durable, long-term, and economical treatment options are not available.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

