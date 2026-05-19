FICER Powering Digital Infrastructure, Strengthening Communication Backbones at COMPUTEX Taipei 2026

F520 OTN DWDM System & DCO Series for exclusive transmission architectures engineered for high-density fiber optic solutions and scalable urban backbones.

800G/400G & BiDi modules accelerating AI infrastructure and cloud data centers while resolving dense metro fiber exhaustion by doubling existing capacity.

Pluggable EDFA & OTDR for intelligent network management modules empowering system integration with single-fiber operation and zero-footprint designs.

XGS-PON & 25G-PON converging multi-service connectivity to streamline smart manufacturing, smart city developments, and 6G evolution.

TAIPEI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FICER Technology, provider of Fiber Optic communication solutions, officially announces its participation in COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2026. Aligning with the official theme, "AI Together", FICER will showcase its Next-Gen Tech hardware "Powering Digital Infrastructure, Strengthening Communication Backbones". From June 2nd – 5th at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, it will demonstrate the physical-layer infrastructure required for tomorrow's digital transformation.

Architecting the AI Infrastructure and Cloud Data Centers

COMPUTEX Taipei 2026_FICER High-Reliability Transmission Solutions.

The modern proliferation of artificial intelligence applications necessitates unprecedented data throughput. FICER anticipates this surge through its F520 OTN DWDM System and DCO (Digital Coherent Optics) Series. This combination stands as a unique competitive advantage, offering a modular, high-density platform that simplifies network topology. When synchronized with 800G and 400G solutions, these platforms provide the necessary fuel for AI infrastructure and cloud data centers. They establish low-latency conduits ensuring core networks accelerate, rather than bottleneck, complex algorithmic processing.

Intelligent Upgrades for Smart Manufacturing and Cities

To maximize existing fiber assets within congested metropolitan zones, FICER introduces a comprehensive portfolio of 25G, 40G, and 100G BiDi transceivers. These modules double existing cabling capacity by transmitting and receiving data over a single fiber optic strand, bypassing the need for invasive new fiber laying. Simultaneously, Pluggable EDFA/OTDR transceivers revolutionize network maintenance by embedding intelligence directly into standard interfaces. This architectural shift creates self-monitoring networks that optimize resource allocation and diminish operational expenditure.

The Evolution Toward 6G Connectivity

Bridging current deployments with future standards, the XGS-PON/25G-PON technologies converge diverse services onto a unified fiber plant. This approach streamlines enterprise connectivity and supports the evolution toward 6G, guaranteeing an adaptable communications backbone.

About FICER Technology

Headquartered in Taiwan, a provider of high-performance fiber optic solutions, guided by the mission: "Fiber First. Compatibility Always". Serving telecommunications operators, system integrators, and cloud infrastructure providers worldwide. With a strong focus on flexibility, customization, and reliability, FICER delivers compatible, scalable solutions that power the next generation of intelligent connectivity.

Three Core Strengths:

High Compatibility: Products are engineered to support multi-vendor environments, ensuring seamless interoperability across leading network equipment brands and helping customers avoid vendor lock-in.

Products are engineered to support multi-vendor environments, ensuring seamless interoperability across leading network equipment brands and helping customers avoid vendor lock-in. High Cost Performance: Delivering a compelling balance of cost and quality, FICER provides reliable alternatives to original transceivers—without compromising performance or stability.

Delivering a compelling balance of cost and quality, FICER provides reliable alternatives to original transceivers—without compromising performance or stability. Agile Supply Chain: With strong inventory management and rapid fulfilment capabilities, FICER ensures fast delivery to meet dynamic project timelines and urgent deployment needs.

By combining technical expertise with a partner-centric approach, FICER empowers customers to build efficient, future-ready optical networks with confidence.

Meeting Reservation

To schedule a dedicated meeting with FICER's team during COMPUTEX TAIPEI exhibition, please visit:

Book a Meeting Here

For more OTN DWDM and Fiber Optical Transceivers information, please visit FICER.

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SOURCE FICER Technology Co., Ltd.