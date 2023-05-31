FICHET Advancing Taiwan-US Higher Education Ties at NAFSA 2023

News provided by

Foundation for International Cooperation in Higher Education of Taiwan (FICHET)

31 May, 2023, 01:36 ET

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for International Cooperation in Higher Education of Taiwan (FICHET) is sending a delegation led by Mon-Chi Lio, Political Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education, to attend the NAFSA 2023 Annual Conference Expo. Taking place in Washington, D.C. from May 30 to June 2, this is a major event for fostering international dialogue on education, and FICHET is participating to advance Taiwan-US collaboration in higher education and to promote Taiwanese universities and colleges.

Continue Reading
(L-R) The special guests for the opening ceremony of Study in Taiwan Booth include Advisor Huey-Jen Su from FICHET, Laura Rosenberger, Chair of American Institute in Taiwan, Tomasz Rzymkowski, Polish Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Ambassador Bi-Khim Hsiao, Mon-Chi Lio, Political Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education, Ethan Rosenzweig, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, and Nicole Yen-Yi Lee, Director General of DICE, Ministry of Education to grace the ceremony with their presence.
(L-R) The special guests for the opening ceremony of Study in Taiwan Booth include Advisor Huey-Jen Su from FICHET, Laura Rosenberger, Chair of American Institute in Taiwan, Tomasz Rzymkowski, Polish Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Ambassador Bi-Khim Hsiao, Mon-Chi Lio, Political Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education, Ethan Rosenzweig, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, and Nicole Yen-Yi Lee, Director General of DICE, Ministry of Education to grace the ceremony with their presence.

With a theme this year of "Inspiring an Inclusive Future," NAFSA 2023 offers ample opportunities for impactful discussions and exchanges surrounding international education initiatives. FICHET's delegation from Taiwan this year consists of nearly 60 people from 24 higher education institutions, and throughout the event it is highlighting its Study in Taiwan brand, which facilitates international students pursuing higher education in Taiwan.

At an opening ceremony on the first day of the event, May 30, FICHET is inaugurating its booth with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and several VIP guests from Taiwan and the United States will be in attendance. The guests of honors include Ambassador Bi-Khim Hsiao, Ethan Rosenzweig, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Laura Rosenberger, Chair of American Institute in Taiwan, and Tomasz Rzymkowski, Polish Deputy Minister of Education and Science to grace the ceremony with their presence.

"We are thrilled to be here at NAFSA again this year, continuing to build relationships and advance dialogue with our US higher education partners. Higher education institutions are a key pillar of a free society, and through these exchanges, Taiwan and the US are strengthening our shared values and contributing to a brighter future for our students," said Advisor Huey-Jen Su from FICHET.

On the second day of NAFSA, May 31, the U.S.-Taiwan Education Symposium is organized for scholarly and policy discussion. Aiming to deepen ties and foster collaboration opportunities in higher education, the Symposium is hosting around 80 representatives from the Taiwan Ministry of Education, the American Institute of Taiwan (AIT), various US-based education organizations, participating schools from Taiwan, VIPs from US universities, and Camille Dawson, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State. The Symposium is taking place as part of the US -Taiwan Education Initiative, launched in December 2020, seeking to expand mutual access to educational opportunities while protecting and promoting shared values, such as intellectual freedom and innovation. Dialogue during the Symposium will focus on establishing key priorities for future cooperation and bilateral talent cultivation on three major issues: Semiconductor and STEM, international finance, and Mandarin education.

For more ambient interaction among educators from the US and Taiwan, FICHET is hosting a networking banquet, Taiwan Night, on the evening of May 31. This roundtable dinner will bring over 200 guests, including high-ranking officials from the Taiwan Ministry of Education, US Department of State, and Taiwan and US university representatives. The most distinguished guest in the Taiwan Night event is Kin W. Moy, the US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. The evening will also feature entertainment with Taiwanese flair, including a string quartet performing traditional Taiwanese folk music, to allow all invited guests to showcase Taiwan's rich cultural heritage and experience lavish hospitality of Taiwan.  

About FICHET

Founded in 2005, the Foundation for International Cooperation in Higher Education of Taiwan (FICHET) fosters collaborations between its 119 member institutions and international universities in order to promote studying in Taiwan and foster cross-border higher-education synergies. For more information, please visit https://www.fichet.org.tw/en/.

CONTACT: Vicky Chou, [email protected]

SOURCE Foundation for International Cooperation in Higher Education of Taiwan (FICHET)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.