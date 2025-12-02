Fictiv 2025 Year in Review: Building the Future of Manufacturing

Fictiv 2025 Year in Review: Record growth, platform advances, and expanded global production powering manufacturing. Post this

Now part of the MISUMI Group , Fictiv achieved significant growth in 2025 and reinforced its leadership at the crossroads of manufacturing and supply chain innovation by introducing significant enhancements to its digital manufacturing capabilities. Together, Fictiv and MISUMI provide a single global source for custom and standard mechanical products, delivering greater efficiency, control, and scalability for product development teams and innovators alike. This accelerates development cycles and ultimately enables products to reach the market faster through enhanced supply chain resilience.

"2025 marked an inflection point for Fictiv—a year defined by record growth, global expansion, and bold investments in digital manufacturing," said Dave Evans, CoFounder and CEO of Fictiv. "Partnering with our customers, we're entering 2026 stronger than ever—armed with more capabilities, more intelligence, and relentless focus to transform how worldchanging products are designed, built, and delivered."

These new capabilities build on Fictiv's core strengths in CNC machining, injection molding, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, urethane casting, die casting, and compression molding, offering customers a more integrated and scalable solution for complex, endtoend manufacturing workflows.

"Our partnership with Fictiv transforms how custom and standard parts are built and delivered worldwide," said Ryusei Ono, Representative Director and President of MISUMI. "Together, we give our customers time back and accelerate innovation on a global scale."

New Platform Capabilities

Fictiv unveiled a suite of new and enhanced AI tools designed to accelerate product development and innovation, strengthen collaboration, and improve design accuracy. Highlights include drawingbased configuration and annotation tools, bulk and auto configuration for large BOMs, and auto DFM for sheet metal and injection molding.

Parts Library : A new centralized hub within the platform for tracking, collaborating on designs/revisions, reordering, and streamlined integration with Fictiv's Mold Library. This replaces outdated tracking formats, such as spreadsheets, with organized, connected records for faster searches, cleaner data, and seamless traceability.

A new centralized hub within the platform for tracking, collaborating on designs/revisions, reordering, and streamlined integration with Fictiv's Mold Library. This replaces outdated tracking formats, such as spreadsheets, with organized, connected records for faster searches, cleaner data, and seamless traceability. Drawings : New drawing capabilities allow customers to configure and highlight parts in minutes, making it easier and faster to communicate complex part requirements.

New drawing capabilities allow customers to configure and highlight parts in minutes, making it easier and faster to communicate complex part requirements. Bulk Configuration : Group and bulk configure large BOMs.

Group and bulk configure large BOMs. Injection Molding DFM : Now includes more advanced 3D visualizations, including mold flow and proposed gate and ejector pin locations.

Now includes more advanced 3D visualizations, including mold flow and proposed gate and ejector pin locations. Customs Workflow : Helps customers navigate tariff and import duties and streamlines postorder customs data entry with smart suggestions, bulk entry, tariff transparency, and clearer guidance for DDP and Ex Works shipments.

Helps customers navigate tariff and import duties and streamlines postorder customs data entry with smart suggestions, bulk entry, tariff transparency, and clearer guidance for DDP and Ex Works shipments. Mold Fabrication Reporting : Provides mold fabrication schedules and status reporting with the ability to approve molds prior to part production.

Services & Capabilities Expansion

In addition to platform improvements, Fictiv expanded its global manufacturing network with new services for complex assemblies and precision fabrication.

Complex Mechanical Assembly & Subassembly Services : Fictiv now supports integrated mechanical builds and subassemblies across all manufacturing processes, domestically and overseas. These new capabilities enable teams to combine custommachined, molded, or sheet metal components with offtheshelf parts, delivering precise, productionready assemblies with speed, accuracy, and streamlined BOM management.

Fictiv now supports integrated mechanical builds and subassemblies across all manufacturing processes, domestically and overseas. These new capabilities enable teams to combine custommachined, molded, or sheet metal components with offtheshelf parts, delivering precise, productionready assemblies with speed, accuracy, and streamlined BOM management. Precision Welding for Sheet Metal Assemblies : Fictiv's precision welding services for complex metal fabrications enable the delivery of strong, clean, and dimensionally accurate welds that meet the highest standards of strength and finish.

Fictiv's expanded capabilities also provide improved design insights, broader manufacturing capacity, and greater global logistics control across injection molding and CNC machining. These enhancements enable teams to achieve faster iterations, increased production flexibility, and enhanced visibility from quote to delivery.

Injection Molding

Fictiv's enhanced injection molding features bring realtime visibility and design intelligence to one of the most complex manufacturing processes, integrating instant DFM feedback, mold flow simulation, and digital mold tracking to give engineers early insights into moldability, faster design iterations, and transparent progress updates from tool build to production.

CNC Machining

Fictiv now delivers precisionmachined parts up to 34 feet long with tolerances 10x tighter than competitors. Supported by four global sourcing regions, full assembly and finishing services, and rigorous inspection protocols, Fictiv enables fast and costeffective production of large, highprecision components, shipped worldwide in as little as 10 days.

Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) & Importer of Record (IoR) Services

New builtin DDP & IoR services give customers full landed cost transparency during quoting and checkout. The new workflow shows all tariffs, duties, and shipping costs upfront, so the price customers see is the price they pay. With options for Fictivmanaged imports (DDP) or selfmanaged shipping (Ex Works), customers now have complete visibility and flexibility for global sourcing.

Global Supply Chain Production Services

Fictiv also expanded its full suite of production services:

Sourcing: Qualified and fully vetted supplier network with rigorous quality assurance and control programs.

Qualified and fully vetted supplier network with rigorous quality assurance and control programs. Assembly/Subassembly: Integrated mechanical builds and subassemblies across manufacturing processes to streamline BOM management.

Integrated mechanical builds and subassemblies across manufacturing processes to streamline BOM management. Design Guidance: Instant and human DFM/DFX/DFA, feedback on 2D drawings, and guided expertise for material and finishing selection.

Instant and human DFM/DFX/DFA, feedback on 2D drawings, and guided expertise for material and finishing selection. Prototyping: Rapid prototyping throughout the product development lifecycle. Rapid prototyping Support for rapid iterations, based on testing results, to support fast development cycles

Rapid prototyping throughout the product development lifecycle. Manufacturing Planning: Tools/mold design, BOM consolidation, BOM costdown, and NPI readiness assessment.

Tools/mold design, BOM consolidation, BOM costdown, and NPI readiness assessment. Production: Manufacturing services and capacity planning, lowest landed cost support, and logistics optimization.

Manufacturing services and capacity planning, lowest landed cost support, and logistics optimization. MRO: Improved production downtime and ability to drive continuous improvement with Fictiv's bolton supply chain, resulting in reduced lead times and costs.

"Fictiv provides the partnership and agility we need to bring highquality products to market faster," said Ivan Sánchez, Sourcing Specialist, Legrand. "Their platform, supply chain expertise, and extensive production capabilities—especially in injection molding—enable us to bring bold ideas into real, manufacturable products with speed and precision."

AI Investments

Fictiv has leveraged AI and machine learning since 2016, applying it across quoting, scheduling, and production workflows. The Fictiv platform simplifies every step from requirements gathering and quoting to delivery, creating intelligent traceability.

This includes AIdriven material recommendations, intelligent manufacturing center selection, realtime inspection results, logistics, order tracking systems, and quoting and manufacturing insights. Additionally, Fictiv's AI capabilities standardize inspection and feedback loops, automate DFM validation, issue flagging, and engineer drawing annotations.

Fictiv enables simplified sourcing throughout the product development lifecycle:

AIPowered Platform: Delivers speed, decision support, and collaboration

Delivers speed, decision support, and collaboration Global Offering: Four global supply regions in the U.S., India, China, and Mexico

Four global supply regions in the U.S., India, China, and Mexico Virtually Unlimited Capacity: 200K available monthly machine hours

200K available monthly machine hours Supply Chain Optimization: Endtoend supply chain, logistics, and quality services

Endtoend supply chain, logistics, and quality services 13 years of experience delivering on time and in full to 5,600+ companies



of experience delivering on time and in full to 39M+ parts manufactured and delivered to date

For more information about Fictiv and its global managed supply chain solutions, visit www.fictiv.com .

About Fictiv

Fictiv is a global manufacturing and supply chain company that enables organizations to scale globally without the typical barriers of cost, complexity, and risk. By leveraging Fictiv's four global manufacturing centers in India, Mexico, China, and the U.S., companies can access highquality production, optimize logistics, and mitigate supply chain risk—ensuring they can move from prototype to production with speed and confidence. To date, Fictiv has delivered more than 39 million prototype and commercial parts and assemblies for earlystage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate faster, free up precious resources, and drive profitable growth. For more information, visit www.fictiv.com .

About MISUMI

MISUMI supplies mechanical components for automation that are in demand in the manufacturing industry, as well as tools, consumables, and other products to more than 318,000 companies worldwide. MISUMI wears two hats: a manufacturer with manufacturing capabilities and a distributor of branded products from other companies. With this unique business model, supported by a solid business foundation, MISUMI achieves "Globally Reliable, Quick Delivery" for greater customer convenience. For more information, visit us.misumiec.com .

