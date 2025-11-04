Fictiv Welcomes MISUMI Representative Director and President Ryusei Ono to the U.S. Headquarters to Advance Innovation Across Climate Tech, Robotics, MedTech, EV and Aerospace

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv , a global manufacturing and supply chain technology company, proudly welcomes President Ryusei Ono of MISUMI Group Inc. to its U.S. headquarters in Oakland, CA. President Ono is the Representative Director and President of MISUMI Group Inc., which supplies and distributes over 30 million products globally and 80 sextillion part configurations for automation, press‑die, and plastic‑mold applications. Earlier this year, Fictiv announced an agreement to join MISUMI.

"Together with Fictiv, we're unlocking a new era of manufacturing," said President Ono. "It's a future where high-quality production, intelligent logistics, and resilient supply chains deliver high-value solutions for our customers. By combining Fictiv's agile digital infrastructure with our world-class expertise, we're building supply chains that adapt instantly to market needs and deliver consistent value at every stage."

During the visit, President Ono will be meeting with Fictiv's team and customers to discuss current challenges and ways to best combat today's turbulent supply chain. He will also be attending Fictiv's Hardware Meetup on November 6.

The trip underscores the strength of the partnership between Fictiv and MISUMI, which is redefining how engineering and supply chain teams access the parts they need with unparalleled value in speed, transparency, and digital manufacturing. Combining access to custom and standard mechanical parts under one workflow streamlines product development and production cycles. The partnership blends agility with scale, intelligence with reliability - creating a foundation for a supply chain that's faster, smarter, and more resilient.

"We are honored to host President Ono and celebrate the collaboration between our organizations," said Dave Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of Fictiv. "MISUMI's leadership and global reach have been instrumental in helping us deliver best-in-class digital manufacturing to supply chain leaders and builders worldwide."

Fictiv and MISUMI are building a unified sourcing experience - aligning Fictiv's AI-enabled digital manufacturing platform and global agile network with MISUMI's vast catalog of configurable components and deep logistics infrastructure. With 22 global manufacturing locations and 20 logistics centers, MISUMI's operational scale complements Fictiv's dynamic, digital system to offer customers end-to-end visibility, improved lead times, and precision at scale.

Additionally, Fictiv and MISUMI are working to propel next-generation development across a wide range of industries - each with distinct challenges and opportunities for precision manufacturing excellence. These industries include:

Accelerates sustainable innovation with rapid, high-quality manufacturing that enables sustainable energy and hardware solutions to scale faster. Robotics: Empowers robotics teams with complex, tight-tolerance parts and flexible supply chains that support rapid iteration and reliable performance in automation and autonomy.

Helps MedTech teams bring life-changing devices to market years faster through validated materials and certified quality control processes, rapid iteration cycles, and seamless prototype-to-production transitions. EV: Fuels EV advancements with scalable prototype-to-production manufacturing for critical systems such as battery housings and structural components.

With a combined 70+ years of experience in sourcing and manufacturing both custom and standard mechanical components, Fictiv and MISUMI are uniquely positioned to reshape the future of digital manufacturing.

