Fictiv Announces Inaugural Participation in Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2022

At the conference on June 8 from 1:10pm to 1:30pm EST in Theater Room TH34, Evans will discuss how digital manufacturing platforms address supply chain challenges OEMs are facing today, and will explain how rapid product development and quality-driven workflows improve productivity and drive revenue growth. He will share insights on how to increase time to market for new, innovative products, engineer-to-order parts, and maintenance, repair and operations, along with how to retain product quality and reduce supply chain risk.

"When I started out in my career at Ford, I quickly realized I was facing the 80/20 dilemma most engineers in the new product development world were dealing with. That was, 80% of my time was spent sourcing and vetting suppliers to get the critical parts I needed, versus spending 20% of my time doing what I loved, which was engineering," said Evans. "I quickly realized there must be another way, a better way, and one that didn't have me at odds with supply chain managers and other procurement partners. A way that could not only make my life better, but change the shape of how products were designed and brought to market. That's when I decided to co-found Fictiv with my brother, Nate Evans."

The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2022 provides companies with the unique opportunity to meet their peers, evaluate solution providers and explore what these solutions can do for a company. The world-class conference helps companies make smarter, faster decisions and deliver on an organization's most critical priorities.

"We invite attendees to come by our booth and meet our software and manufacturing experts to discuss how Fictiv enables our customers to rationalize unwieldy, fragmented supply chains and gain unmatched productivity, efficiency, and enterprise scalability through our digitized workflows that deliver an immediate ROI and end-to-end business value," Evans stated.

Fictiv was founded in 2013 and has since raised $192 million in funding, most recently securing $100 million in a Series E round. This investment will advance Fictiv's mission to accelerate product innovation with an expanded focus on decreasing supply chain risk through its best-in-category technology and product experience.

For more information on Fictiv, visit the company's website .

About Fictiv

Fictiv operates a globally dispersed Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem that rapidly delivers custom mechanical parts on-demand. Its quality-driven ecosystem offers customers unprecedented manufacturing agility and speed through a digital quote-to-order platform, a highly vetted and managed global partner network, and a team of manufacturing experts that manage programs and inspect quality every step of the way. Different from traditional contract manufacturers, Fictiv's operations are built around a digital core that leverages proprietary AI algorithms to deliver instant pricing, design for manufacturability feedback, and production transparency. Fictiv's portfolio of optimized manufacturing services includes 3D printing, CNC machining, urethane casting, and injection molding with business solutions for new product development, engineer-to-order, and maintenance, repair, and operations. Over the last eight years, Fictiv has manufactured more than 19 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

About the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo delivers the must-have insights, strategies and frameworks for CSCOs and supply chain leaders to drive impact within their organizations. Supply chain leaders will gather to gain a strategic view of the trends disrupting their business and the insights and frameworks they can use to prepare for disruption, enable digital transformation and build sustainability as a competitive advantage.

