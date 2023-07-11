Fictiv Launches Bengaluru, India Operation as the Next Major Hub in its Expanding Global Manufacturing Network

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv today announced a major milestone on its path to becoming the world's operating system for custom manufacturing with the opening of its India-based headquarters in Bengaluru. After an initial launch in Pune and positive feedback from its customer base on the advantages provided by the region, the company is formalizing its investment in India as its third manufacturing hub — the first of its kind in the region — joining its successful operations in the United States and China.

Continue Reading
Fictiv Bengaluru Shop
"India has proven to be an emerging epicenter of R&D, manufacturing talent, and supply chain excellence," said Dave Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Fictiv. "This new manufacturing center will provide our customers with added manufacturing capacity, supply chain resilience, and choice to meet their wide-ranging new product development needs — and always with the highest-levels of quality ensured by our world-class teams and technology."

To lead its operations in India, Fictiv has appointed Uday Shenoy as General Manager. Shenoy brings over two decades of experience to the role, including supply chain and manufacturing operational knowledge from such renowned organizations as Tata Advanced Systems Ltd., Bombardier Aerospace, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., and HCL Technologies.

"I am thrilled to join such an innovative organization committed to making agile, high-quality manufacturing services accessible on a global scale," said Shenoy. "India's rapidly growing manufacturing sector will deliver incredible value to Fictiv customers and meet their needs for increased supply chain speed, flexibility, and economical pricing."

The new regional headquarters in Bengaluru will serve as the manufacturing operations hub for Fictiv India, staffing Fictiv-employed manufacturing engineers, logistics coordinators, supplier quality engineers and strategic sourcing managers, among other key functions.

Now operating in three global regions with increased manufacturing capacity, Fictiv's world-class manufacturing network and digital platform makes it simpler than ever for companies to source custom manufactured parts across a wide range of processes, materials, speeds, and price points.

To learn more about Fictiv please visit the company's website.

About Fictiv
Fictiv is the operating system for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Its intelligent system, supported by best-in- class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 20 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

