Fictiv Introduces and demonstrates New AI Capabilities & Mold Flow Library at NPE2024

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv, a global manufacturing company with manufacturing centers in Mexico, India, China, and the USA, will debut innovations for its Injection Molding offerings at this year's NPE2024 show in Orlando. The show is hosted by the Plastics Industry Association, and Fictiv will be in Booth S26140.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform nearly every industry, Fictiv is introducing Materials.AI for Injection Molding, revolutionizing material selection for production parts. The new OpenAI-powered tool is freely accessible on the Fictiv platform to assist users with optimal material selection based on mechanical properties, desired tool life, or end-use application of customer parts. Materials.AI for Injection Molding further delivers on Fictiv's promise to simplify sourcing for custom manufacturing, accelerate new product introduction, and ensure manufacturing quality.

Fictiv is also launching the first-of-its-kind Mold Library , which helps engineers and supply chain teams digitally track their tool inventory, quickly re-order parts, and look up the remaining tool life based on historical part production, and enabling companies to manage/depreciate tools as they do for other assets in their business. Fictiv's Director of Injection Molding, Robbie Long , will be attending NPE to answer additional questions and demonstrate Materials.AI and the recently released Mold Library capabilities.

Every three years, bold leaders, creative thinkers, and visionaries from every industry in the world gather at NPE to advance their business through innovations in plastics.

With more than 55,000 leaders from over 110 countries representing every industry, NPE is the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, taking place May 6-10 at the Orange County Convention Center. Fictiv is looking forward to learning more about customer needs and requirements and engaging with them at the show.

About Fictiv

Fictiv is a global manufacturing company that simplifies sourcing for custom manufacturing, from prototype to low-volume production. Through its highly-vetted manufacturing network, AI-powered technology platform, and global operations centers across the USA, Mexico, India, and China, Fictiv delivers fast, high-quality custom manufacturing services from quote to delivery. Fictiv's capabilities span the full mechanical bill of materials, including Injection Molding, Compression Molding, 3D Printing, CNC Machining, Die Casting, and Sheet Metal. To date, Fictiv has delivered more than 30 million commercial and prototype parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate faster, free up precious resources, and drive profitable growth.

