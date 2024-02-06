Fictiv Launches ChatGPT-Powered Materials.AI™

News provided by

Fictiv

06 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Industry-first AI assistant helps engineers choose the right manufacturing material for their projects.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv, a global manufacturing company, today announced the release of Materials.AI, an industry-first AI assistant powered by ChatGPT that helps mechanical engineers quickly and easily navigate material options for their manufacturing needs.

Continue Reading
Materials.AI
Materials.AI

Materials.AI is powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology through an API integration with Fictiv's digital manufacturing platform and is extensively trained on Fictiv's manufacturing data and offerings. As a result, engineers can consult with Materials.AI directly on the Fictiv platform, receive informed material suggestions, and place their manufacturing orders—-all in one place, on-demand.

With rapid advances in material science and manufacturing technologies such as 3D printing, it can be confusing and time-consuming for engineers to navigate the different material options available to them. For a single design, there may be several suitable materials with nuanced considerations around performance, cost, manufacturing efficiency, and aesthetics. Materials.AI helps engineers navigate multi-factor considerations to make fast, informed decisions.

"Material selection is a crucial factor in our engineering and design process," said Ryan Rivas, Design Director at Bennett Awards. "To have an on-demand tool that helps with this decision-making process, on top of Fictiv's other AI-powered tools for quoting and design for manufacturability feedback, is going to make a significant impact."

"Historically, manufacturing consultation has been largely confined to one-on-one conversations with too few experts, making it slow and difficult for engineers to get the information they need when it comes to manufacturing," said Chris Lippi, Chief Product Officer at Fictiv. "At Fictiv, we leverage technology to democratize access to critical manufacturing knowledge, tools, and services. And so we're thrilled to leverage groundbreaking advances in AI large language models and our own growing dataset to provide customers with an even better service experience."

Materials.AI is the latest advancement in Fictiv's AI-powered manufacturing platform, which employs proprietary computational geometry algorithms to analyze the manufacturability of mechanical part designs in seconds. This enables customers to compare in real-time thousands of different combinations of manufacturing process, material, finish, lead time, and geographical options with pricing information in order to make educated and efficient decisions for their manufacturing orders.

To learn more about Materials.AI and watch a demo, please visit Fictiv's website.

About Fictiv
Fictiv is a global manufacturing company that simplifies sourcing for custom manufacturing, from prototype to low-volume production. Through its highly-vetted manufacturing network, AI-powered technology platform, and global operations centers across the USA, Mexico, India, and China, Fictiv delivers fast, high-quality custom manufacturing services from quote to delivery. Fictiv's capabilities span the full mechanical bill of materials, including Injection Molding, Compression Molding, 3D Printing, CNC Machining, Die Casting, and Sheet Metal. To date, Fictiv has delivered more than 30 million commercial and prototype parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate faster, free up precious resources, and drive profitable growth.

Materials.AI trademark is pending.

Media Contacts:
5W PR for Fictiv
[email protected] 

Christine Evans
Sr. Director, Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Fictiv

Also from this source

Fictiv Expands Global Manufacturing Network to Include Sheet Metal, Die Casting, Compression Molding

Fictiv Expands Global Manufacturing Network to Include Sheet Metal, Die Casting, Compression Molding

Fictiv, a global manufacturing company, announced today a significant expansion of its production manufacturing capabilities, adding Sheet Metal, Die ...
Fictiv Adds Carbon DLS™ to 3D Printing Service

Fictiv Adds Carbon DLS™ to 3D Printing Service

Fictiv, the operating system for custom manufacturing, today announced the addition of Carbon Digital Light Synthesis™ (DLS) technology to its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.