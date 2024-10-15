Fictiv Launches Industry-First Automated Design for Manufacturability (DFM) for Injection Molding

New Automated DFM for Injection Molding Solution Saves Engineers Valuable Time and Manufacturing Costs by Offering Instant Design Feedback.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv, a global digital manufacturing leader, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Automated Design for Manufacturability (DFM) for Injection Molding—the industry's first fully automated DFM solution for this process. This tool provides engineers with instant, actionable design feedback to enhance product quality and speed up time to market.

Combined with human expertise following automated DFM, it helps reduce the cycle of revisions, testing, and mold validation. This new solution streamlines processes minimizes costly delays, and optimizes injection molding tool designs from the outset.

Designing for injection molding poses unique challenges that can disrupt production timelines and delay product launches. Fictiv's automated, data-driven insights allow engineers to fine-tune their designs before production begins, saving time and reducing manufacturing costs. By incorporating Fictiv's automated DFM tools early in the design process, engineers can avoid bottlenecks in tooling, leading to faster time-to-market.

"Our automated DFM for injection molding is a game-changer for engineers," said Dave Evans, CEO of Fictiv. "This innovation furthers our mission to make design feedback more accessible and seamless for engineers worldwide."

Key features of the Automated Injection Molding DFM include:

Draft Review : Color-coded analysis of draft angles, suggesting adjustments for easier mold release.

: Color-coded analysis of draft angles, suggesting adjustments for easier mold release. Thickness Review : Highlights potential wall thickness issues, such as warping or sink marks using a heat map.

: Highlights potential wall thickness issues, such as warping or sink marks using a heat map. Undercut Analysis : Provides a graphical review of undercuts requiring secondary tooling motions.

: Provides a graphical review of undercuts requiring secondary tooling motions. Parting Line Projection: Offers a preliminary view of parting lines, helping engineers plan for mold separation.

Cameron Moore, General Manager of Regional Operations, shared, "Having been involved with injection molding for over 25 years, I've seen the evolution of manufacturing software. Fictiv's automated DFM tools are instant, free, and built to make the design process faster and smoother for our customers."

Paul Vetter, Lead Design Engineer at TransMed7, added, "Fictiv's automated DFM for injection molding saves time by providing instant feedback on key issues like draft angles. It's invaluable for new and experienced engineers looking for quick design validation."

About Fictiv

Fictiv is a digital global manufacturing company that simplifies sourcing for custom manufacturing, from prototype to production. Through its highly-vetted manufacturing network, AI-powered technology platform, and global centers of excellence across the USA, Mexico, India, and China, Fictiv delivers fast, high-quality custom manufacturing services from quote to delivery. Fictiv's capabilities span the full mechanical bill of materials, including Injection Molding, Compression Molding, 3D Printing, CNC Machining, Die Casting, Sheet Metal, and Urethane Casting. To date, Fictiv has delivered more than 30 million commercial and prototype parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate faster, free up precious resources, and drive profitable growth.

