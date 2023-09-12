Fictiv Premium Membership Now Includes New Procure-to-Pay Integration

Available today, Fictiv Premium members can integrate directly with market-leading P2P suites including SAP Ariba, Coupa, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, further simplifying team-based procurement workflows.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv, the operating system for custom manufacturing, today announced a brand-new integration with market-leading Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Suites in order to simplify and accelerate procurement processes for new product development. As of today, this integration is available to Fictiv Premium members — the collaborative workspace where engineers and sourcing teams can work together to streamline workflows.

While P2P suites are a critical tool for procurement teams to manage sourcing across a variety of vendors, they can create redundant work for engineers and purchasing managers copying and pasting quotes from suppliers to a procurement system.

With the new Punchout integration, users can simply click a button on the Fictiv platform and instantly send their quote information to their P2P suite for convenient custom mechanical purchasing — achieving increased efficiency and flexibility while streamlining workflows for both the engineering and procurement teams involved in the process.

"Every iteration of our platform is driving us towards further streamlining operations for our customers," said Chris Lippi, Chief Product Officer at Fictiv. "The process for engineers to coordinate with procurement teams has been overly manual and time intensive. This integration is the latest way we're simplifying the sourcing process and allowing engineers to reclaim their time and utilize it to accomplish more critical product innovation goals."

The integration is based on an industry-wide cXML standard supported by major P2P Suites including industry leaders SAP Ariba, Coupa, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and more. With Fictiv's integration, customers will be able to leverage all the benefits of on-demand manufacturing, seamlessly integrated with their internal procurement system.

"The relatively new collaboration features in Fictiv Premium have already helped us keep our engineering and purchasing teams in sync," said Chris Smith, Business Unit Director at Jabil. "This new integration into our Punchout catalog will make workflows even more streamlined to get the parts we need, when we need them."

To learn more about Fictiv's new integration and request a demo, please visit Fictiv's website.

About Fictiv
Fictiv is the operating system for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Its intelligent system, supported by best-in-class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 25 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

