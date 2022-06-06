Fictiv's 2022 State of Manufacturing Report Finds an Industry Focused on Organizational Transformation in Order to Shore Up Future Growth

59% of companies said improving supply chain visibility is their top priority

88% of manufacturing companies want to streamline production by using fewer suppliers

93% of companies are looking for technology solutions to increase operational efficiency for new product development, desiring improved collaboration between engineering and supply chain teams as 72% of respondents report engineers spend 10% or more of their time on procurement

97% of leaders are concerned about security with the rise of digital manufacturing

65% of U.S. manufacturing companies want to increase onshoring due to continued supply chain disruptions

97% of participants reporting customer demands are on the rise as there is more pressure than ever on new product development

"What stood out to me in this year's report was the progress that has been made over the last three years," said Fictiv CEO and co-founder Dave Evans. "2020 was about seeing the problems, 2021 was about finding the solutions, and now in 2022, we see companies are making progress towards a future-proofed industry. Leaders are demanding major changes from the ground up in order to gain much-needed control and predictability. Fictiv was founded due to the very issues companies are still facing today and I'm excited to see momentum toward technology-powered transformation."

This marks Fictiv's seventh annual report, conducted through Dimensional Research. The report surveyed 234 senior decision makers in supply chain, engineering, research and development, and technology or business leadership roles at companies that produce medical devices, robotics, automotive, aerospace, or consumer electronics. A number of themes emerged from the report:

Technology-backed manufacturing is on the rise

Over 90% of companies are using or implementing digital manufacturing technology



Supply chain analytics and on-demand manufacturing platforms top the list of most popular solutions, used by 61% and 58% of companies, respectively



Year-over-year, manufacturing leaders are facing fewer barriers to innovation overall



As adoption of new digital manufacturing technologies increases, concern for potential security risks is high



88% of leaders prioritize working with SOC 2-certified suppliers

Leaders are simplifying their supply chains

Leaders want tighter integration with fewer suppliers, with a majority (55%) citing a focus on "better coordination with suppliers" in order to address rising customer demands



73% view outsourcing positively, with efficiency topping the list of advantages



48% report an increase in outsourced manufacturing as a result of the pandemic



Visibility, security, and quality are cited as the main risks of outsourcing, highlighting an opportunity for digital manufacturing solutions to help close the gap

Customer demands are increasing

Improving customer satisfaction ranked No. 2 in the list of business priorities



97% say that customer demands are shifting, with improved sustainability, quality, and more advanced features topping the list of expectations



To keep up with changing demands, product development workflows are evolving in a number of ways, including increased agility (49%), more efficient team coordination (48%) and faster integration of customer feedback (47%)

Productivity is a key focus to maximize innovation

Just as the latest U.S. Labor Department data shows the largest decline in worker productivity in 75 years, Fictiv's report shows that a large percentage of engineering time is spent on administrative tasks



Almost 75% say collaboration between engineering and supply chain teams needs improvement



Year-over-year trends show continued emphasis on remote work

To download the full 2022 State of Manufacturing report, click here .

About Fictiv

Fictiv operates a globally dispersed Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem that rapidly delivers custom mechanical parts on-demand. Its quality-driven ecosystem offers customers unprecedented manufacturing agility and speed through a digital quote-to-order platform, a highly vetted and managed global partner network, and a team of manufacturing experts that manage programs and inspect quality every step of the way. Different from traditional contract manufacturers, Fictiv's operations are built around a digital core that leverages proprietary AI algorithms to deliver instant pricing, design for manufacturability feedback, and production transparency. Fictiv's portfolio of optimized manufacturing services includes 3D printing, CNC machining, urethane casting, and injection molding with business solutions for new product development, engineer-to-order, and maintenance, repair, and operations. Over the last eight years, Fictiv has manufactured more than 19 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

SOURCE Fictiv