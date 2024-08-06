Fictiv Honored as 2024 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain

Since its founding in 2013, Fictiv has radically improved the speed, quality, and accessibility of custom manufacturing through its global network, quote-to-order platform, and in-region supply chain and quality teams in the United States, Mexico, India, and China. Customers across industries, including Honeywell Aerospace , quip , and Transmed7 have used Fictiv to shave months off of production lead times, unlock revenue backlogs, lower COGS, and reduce the operational overhead otherwise required to manage complex, multi-tier custom manufacturing supply chains. This is all accomplished through an AI-powered, cloud-connected supply chain to de-risk sourcing for critical custom components.

"At Fictiv, we are committed to helping supply chain leaders achieve the global supply chain scale, reliability, and cost efficiencies they need to succeed in today's environment," said Dave Evans, CEO of Fictiv. "The SupplyChainBrain customer poll and nomination validates our dedication to helping supply chain professionals solve their most pressing challenges."

"For twenty-two consecutive years, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," said Brad Berger, Publisher of SupplyChainBrain. "This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent, coming from all areas of supply chain management. Your company should be proud to be named as one of the 100 Great!"

The Great Supply Chain Partner list is based on a six-month online poll of supply chain professionals that requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.

For more information on Fictiv and its offerings, please visit their website here .

About Fictiv

Fictiv is a global manufacturing company that simplifies sourcing for custom manufacturing, from prototype to production. Through its highly-vetted manufacturing network, AI-powered technology platform, and global operations centers across the USA, Mexico, India, and China, Fictiv delivers fast, high-quality custom manufacturing services from quote to delivery. Fictiv's capabilities span the full mechanical bill of materials, including Injection Molding, Compression Molding, 3D Printing, CNC Machining, Urethane Casting, Die Casting, and Sheet Metal. To date, Fictiv has delivered more than 30 million commercial and prototype parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate faster, free up precious resources, and drive profitable growth.

SOURCE Fictiv