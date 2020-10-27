Fidelis Care And Samsung Donate Smartphones To Support Access To Care During COVID-19

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, as part of the Centene family of health plans, is distributing over 1,700 Samsung Galaxy A10e smartphones, with 90 days of free wireless service, to select federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), health systems, and other healthcare providers. The providers and organizations will then determine which of their patients need the devices and distribute them accordingly.

A recent survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that approximately 44% of respondents reported delaying or not receiving care for various reasons, including concerns and challenges around COVID-19. The smartphones will help improve access and care for local residents in underserved communities.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we know how important telehealth visits can be in supporting an individual's health and wellness," said Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer Vincent Marchello, MD, "For those in most in need, having a smartphone can provide a vital link to their health care providers and provide security and peace of mind."

One of the Fidelis Care providers receiving the smartphones is SOMOS Community Care, a network of over 2,500 providers in the Bronx, Queens, Manhattan and Brooklyn.

"We are thankful for Fidelis Care, Centene, and Samsung for helping our patients receive access to telehealth and medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lidia Virgil, Chief Operating Officer of SOMOS Community Care. "Social distancing is critical in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and the donation of these devices will allow patients to get the care they need from the safety of their home."

"The global pandemic has prompted the rapid acceleration of digital transformation, especially in healthcare," said Taher Behbehani, General Manager and Head of Mobile B2B Business at Samsung Electronics America. "With one billion telehealth visits expected to take place by the end of 2020, Samsung is committed to supporting healthcare institutions with solutions that transform the patient experience remotely and help doctors and nurses work more efficiently. We're thrilled to partner with Centene and Fidelis Care on this effort to create critical healthcare access for vulnerable patients during this uncertain time."

