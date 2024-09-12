Fidelis Care Rural Health Grant Applications Now Open to Providers and Organizations Across New York State

Grants of $10,000 to $20,000 Aimed at Improving Rural Health Outcomes

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York State and a Centene Corporation company, has opened the application process for its 2024 rural health grant program. The grants range from $10,000 to $20,000 each and are aimed at assisting healthcare providers and community-based organizations that support health and wellness in rural communities across New York State. The application is available at fideliscare.org/rural-grant. The deadline to apply is October 4, 2024.

"Fidelis Care is pleased to offer these grants to providers and organizations that work to improve health outcomes in rural communities across New York State," said Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vincent Marchello. "The grants are designed to enhance programs and build partnerships that address barriers to care such as transportation, the availability of primary care providers and medical facilities, health literacy, social stigma, and other factors faced by rural communities."

Rural healthcare providers are essential in ensuring that the nearly 60 million Americans living in rural areas, including 1.5 million in New York State, receive adequate medical care. The U.S. Government Accountability Office shows that these communities often face significant barriers to healthcare access, including a shortage of providers, longer travel distances to medical facilities, and limited access to specialized services. Rural residents also often experience a lack of broadband internet, which hinders the use of telehealth services that have become crucial in expanding access to care.

Recipients of the Fidelis Care rural health grants will be chosen based upon strength of proposal including impact, sustainability, organizational rating, social media verification, and regional location. Fidelis Care plans to announce the recipients of its 2024 rural health grant program awards in early November.

For more information or to apply, visit fideliscare.org/rural-grant.

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. With more than 2.4 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care , on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Fidelis Care