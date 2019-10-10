Fidelis Care Community Office Opens in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a Statewide health plan with more than 1.7 million members, is pleased to announce the opening of its new community office located at 2133 86 Street in Brooklyn. Local dignitaries and community partners joined Fidelis Care for a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at the office today.

Staffed by Fidelis Care representatives that speak several languages (Russian, Chinese, Arabic, and Spanish), the 1,900 square-foot community office is a hub where local residents can learn about health insurance, apply for enrollment, or receive help renewing their current coverage. Located near the D line of the New York City Subway, the street-level office provides residents with a convenient location for personalized customer service.

"The mission of Fidelis Care is to deliver the highest-quality customer service while ensuring access to quality, affordable health coverage," said Pam Hassen, Chief Member Engagement Officer. "As the Bensonhurst community continues to evolve, our commitment is to promote health and wellness and be an invaluable partner and resource for those in need."

The Medicare annual election period will run from October 15 through December 7 and enrollment for Qualified Health Plans through New York State of Health will begin on November 1. Local residents can call 718-685-5280 to make an appointment to meet with a Fidelis Care Representative. Fidelis Care's Bensonhurst Office is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 AM to 6 PM and Saturday 9 AM to 5:30 PM.

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 1.7 million members Statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

