Fidelis Care Launches Being Healthy is BeYOUtiful Campaign in support of Women's Health Month in May

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Women's Health Month in May, Fidelis Care announced today its Being Healthy is BeYOUtiful initiative, focused on the importance of empowering women to make their health a priority. The program will feature a Facebook Live series, community events across New York State, and special information and resources focused on key health topics for women.

"Making their health a priority is one of the most important things women can do for themselves and their loved ones," said Fidelis Care Medical Director and Cardiologist Dr. Camille Pearte. "Being Healthy is BeYOUtiful is a wonderful platform to support women as they take their own approach to better health."

From healthy eating to regular exercise to annual checkups, there are many areas where women can focus on being proactive in taking care of their health and wellness. Mental health is just as important as physical health, particularly as women typically juggle many roles and responsibilities.

Being Healthy is BeYOUtiful Facebook Live Series:

Wednesday, May 15, 11:30 AM:

A conversation with Fidelis Care's Dr. Thomas Raskauskas , OB/GYN, about the importance of prenatal care for healthy birth outcomes.

Wednesday, May 22, 11 AM:

A heart-healthy community event in Peekskill featuring Fidelis Care's Dr. Camille Pearte , Cardiologist, to discuss the several factors that influence a women's risk for cardiovascular disease.

Wednesday, May 29 at 11 AM:

A community gathering at the Fidelis Care Downtown Buffalo Community Office featuring registered dietician from the Neighborhood Health Center.

Fidelis Care has partnered with community organizations from across New York State to host events where women can find resources and information, ask questions of Fidelis Care Representatives, and take a proactive step toward improved health.

