Fidelis Care Provides More Than 14,000 Vouchers for Free Groceries This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care is once again providing vouchers for free groceries to help New York families have a hearty, healthy holiday meal. More than 14,000 vouchers, worth over $200,000, are being distributed to agencies, schools, and organizations that partner with Fidelis Care statewide. The coupons will be given to individuals and families with limited resources and who are most in need – particularly with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic felt by so many local residents.

"This year, with so many New Yorkers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fidelis Care understands that the need in our communities is greater than ever," said Pam Hassen, Chief Member Engagement Officer. "Working together with our partners across New York State, we will reach those most in need, and provide hope and support during the holiday season."

Since 2009, Fidelis Care has provided nearly 140,000 vouchers for food support, in partnership with nearly 10,000 local organizations, benefiting residents across New York State.

Fidelis Care is committed to empowering communities across New York through initiatives that promote health and wellness.

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 1.7 million members Statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

