2017 Quality Assurance Reporting Requirements (QARR)

The most recent Medicaid CAHPS survey for children in Medicaid

Prevention Quality Indicators (PDI)

Regulatory compliance information

"This is a significant achievement for Fidelis Care, and it would not be possible without the commitment and dedication of our employees to ensuring that members receive the highest quality care and service on a daily basis," said Rev. Patrick J. Frawley, Fidelis Care Chief Executive Officer. "Receiving the distinction of top-ranked health plan reinforces our dedication to our members and providers in improving health outcomes and fostering access to care throughout the year."

Fidelis Care also received an overall quality rating of 5 stars for health plan performance as part of the New York State Department of Health's 2017 Consumer's Guide to Medicaid and Child Health Plus Managed Care Plans. The ratings are based on measures such as preventive and well care, quality of care, and member satisfaction.

About Fidelis Care:

As a mission-driven health plan, Fidelis Care offers quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life, including products available through NY State of Health, the Official Health Plan Marketplace. With more than 1.7 million members Statewide, Fidelis Care was founded on the belief that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org. Follow us on Twitter at @fideliscare and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare.

Allie Abbate, Public Relations Manager aabbate@fideliscare.org, (716) 564-6295

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelis-care-ranks-first-in-new-york-state-in-2017-quality-incentive-results-for-medicaid-plans-300637557.html

SOURCE Fidelis Care