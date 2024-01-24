Fidelis Sustainability Distribution and Biofidelity Collaborate to Bring Rapid Precision Genomic Testing to Veterans Administration (VA) Customers

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and CARSON CITY, Nev., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofidelity and Fidelis Sustainability Distribution (Fidelis) today announced that they have entered into an agreement to make ASPYRE®-Lung available to VA Medical Centers and active military institutions across the US.

The agreement aims to improve non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patient treatment access, affordability and outcomes by making ASPYRE-Lung readily available to veterans, active military personnel and their families.

ASPYRE-Lung is a novel assay that dramatically simplifies and accelerates the detection of guideline recommended biomarkers for NSCLC, enabling clinicians to determine which treatment is best for each patient at a fraction of the cost of current sequencing tests, in days instead of weeks.

Proudly serving those who have served and continue to serve the US, Fidelis partners with all 180 VAs and many Department of Defense (DoD) facilities offering manufacturers and vendors the opportunity to sell their products and services to the US government more efficiently.

"ASPYRE-Lung addresses a critical need for the people we serve with NSCLC," said Timothy Buxton, Fidelis General Manager. "Faster access to biomarker results helps ensure patients get the best treatment options available."

"Clinicians need better tools to make faster, more informed decisions for their patients," said Wendy Levin, MD, MS Biofidelity Chief Medical Officer. "Making ASPYRE-Lung available as a rapid, cost-efficient test that can be ordered by VA Medical Centers across the US will be a game-changer for veterans, their families and others with NSCLC served by the VA and DoD. "

For more information about ASPYRE-Lung, including resources like this video , visit www.biofidelity.com .

About Fidelis Distribution Systems

Fidelis operates as a CVE-certified SDVOSB government distributor. Since 2013 Fidelis has provided for all 180 VAs and many DoD facilities. The Fidelis team streamlines the government distribution process for its clients by utilizing our vast network of manufacturing partners, government customers, and irreplaceable knowledge of the field. To learn more, visit fidelissd.com or find us on LinkedIn .

About Biofidelity

Biofidelity is a rapidly growing commercial-stage genomic technology company dedicated to improving and extending the lives of patients with cancer by enabling better targeting of therapies, early detection of treatment resistance and routine monitoring of treatment response. Visit biofidelity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

