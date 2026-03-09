Fidelity Building Services Group Expands Mid-Atlantic Presence with Acquisition of Masters Mechanical

HUNT VALLEY, Md., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity Building Services Group (Fidelity), one of the nation's leading providers of HVAC/Mechanical Services, Building Automation, Emergency Power, and Energy Solutions, announces our acquisition of Masters Mechanical , a premier commercial and industrial HVAC and refrigeration services provider based in Virginia. This addition reflects the continued success of Fidelity's nationwide expansion strategy, driven by partnerships with high-performing, service-focused organizations.

"We are excited to welcome the Masters Mechanical team to the Fidelity family," says Dave Lanphar, CEO / Partner of Fidelity. "Our strategic growth plan is centered on expanding our national platform with strong regional partners who bring technical expertise, trusted customer relationships, and a commitment to service excellence. Our partnership with Masters Mechanical further enhances our presence in the Virginia market and represents another meaningful step forward in our nationwide expansion."

Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, Masters Mechanical has built a reputation in the healthcare and mission-critical facilities space. Known for their quality workmanship, rapid response, and customer-first service, Masters Mechanical provides comprehensive HVAC and refrigeration services including installation, retrofit & replacement, maintenance & service agreements, and 24-hour emergency service.

"We are proud of the business we've built and the relationships we've developed over the past 25 years," says John Masters, President / Partner of Masters Mechanical. "Joining Fidelity allows us to continue delivering the high level of service our clients expect while gaining access to expanded resources, technical support, and growth opportunities for our Team Members. We're excited about what this partnership means for our team and for the future of our company."

About Fidelity Building Services Group

Fidelity Building Services Group (Fidelity) is one of the nation's leading providers of HVAC/Mechanical Services, Building Automation, Emergency Power, and Energy Solutions serving the Commercial/Industrial, Mission-Critical, Government, Education, and Healthcare markets. Fidelity's leaders are some of the most highly regarded individuals in the service, construction, and engineering communities. Collectively, we share a commitment to advancing the cause of building energy efficiencies, sustainable energy solutions, and service excellence.

Founded in 1945 as a full-service mechanical engineering, contracting, and service company, Fidelity helped introduce air conditioning and process cooling to a new marketplace. Today, through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, Fidelity has expanded our geographic footprint to more than 75 locations throughout the United States. With over 80 years of excellence and 3,000 Team Members, Fidelity remains obsessed with delivering Proactive, World-Class Service.

About Masters Mechanical

Masters Mechanical , A Fidelity Company, is a Class A HVAC/Mechanical contractor and service provider headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, providing commercial and industrial HVAC and refrigeration services throughout the Tidewater region of Virginia.

Masters Mechanical specializes in new installations, system replacements, and service & maintenance plans. Known for our responsive service model and highly experienced technical team, Masters Mechanical serves building owners, property managers, general contractors, and facilities management companies with a focus on quality systems, professional execution, and competitive pricing.

