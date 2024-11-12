Fidelity Building Services Group Expands with the Acquisition of Tropic-Kool

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity Building Services Group (Fidelity), one of the nation's leading providers of HVAC/Mechanical Services, Building Automation, and Energy Solutions, is pleased to announce its continued expansion with the acquisition of Tropic-Kool , a commercial design-build and HVAC/Mechanical Services contractor headquartered in Largo, Florida. This strategic acquisition further strengthens Fidelity's presence and service capabilities in the Southeastern United States.

"We are excited to welcome Tropic-Kool to the Fidelity family," says Dave Lanphar, LEED AP, CEO/Partner of Fidelity. "As we expand our services into Florida, Tropic-Kool's deep roots in the Tampa Bay area and their commitment to high-quality service make them an ideal partner. We look forward to collaborating with President Daniel Wilkie and the entire Tropic-Kool team as we continue our mission of delivering world-class HVAC and energy solutions."

Founded in 1978, Tropic-Kool has been a trusted name in commercial HVAC/Mechanical services across the Tampa Bay area for over 45 years. With a focus on service, maintenance, and custom design-build solutions, Tropic-Kool serves a diverse range of clients in sectors including healthcare, industrial, commercial, and education. Known for their expert staff and ability to quickly respond to client needs, Tropic-Kool has built long-lasting relationships based on trust, reliability, and technical expertise.

"Our partnership with Fidelity marks an exciting new chapter for Tropic-Kool," says Daniel Wilkie, President of Tropic-Kool. "For decades, we've been committed to delivering high-quality HVAC/Mechanical solutions with a focus on customer satisfaction. With the resources and support of Fidelity, we're poised to expand our service offerings and continue our legacy in the Tampa Bay area."

About Fidelity Building Services Group

Fidelity Building Services Group (Fidelity) is one of the nation's leading providers of HVAC/Mechanical Services, Building Automation, and Energy Solutions. Our best-in-class product and service offerings include HVAC/Mechanical, Energy & Sustainability, Building Automation & Integration, and Emergency Power for Commercial/Industrial, Mission-Critical, Government, Education, and Healthcare markets. Fidelity leaders are some of the most highly regarded individuals in the service, construction, and engineering communities. Collectively, we share a commitment to advancing the cause of building energy efficiencies, sustainable energy solutions, and service excellence.

In 1945, Fidelity was founded as a full-service mechanical engineering, contracting, and service company that introduced air conditioning, refrigeration, and process cooling to a new marketplace. The advent of air conditioning went on to revolutionize the entire building industry, and Fidelity has been on the leading edge ever since. Today, through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, the Fidelity geographic footprint has grown beyond the Mid-Atlantic, extending throughout the United States. We have over 2,800 Team Members, more than 70 locations serving 30 states, and over 75 years of excellence delivering Proactive, World-Class Service.

About Tropic-Kool

Tropic-Kool, A Fidelity Company, is a leading commercial design-build and HVAC/Mechanical services contractor serving the Tampa Bay, Florida area, with expertise in the Healthcare, Education, and Commercial/Industrial sectors. Our factory-trained, OEM-certified technicians are committed to providing the highest level of service, ensuring clients receive reliable, efficient, and cost-effective HVAC solutions.

Headquartered in a 25,000 square-foot automated facility, Tropic-Kool operates our own ductwork and welding shop to facilitate custom and fast-track projects. In addition, we maintain an extensive HVAC parts inventory to support our world-class service group.

SOURCE Fidelity Building Services Group