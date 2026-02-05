Fidelity, Charles Schwab and E*TRADE Dominate with Top Brokerage Experiences in Corporate Insight's 26th Annual e-Monitor Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight (CI), the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services, insurance, and healthcare industries, today announced the winners of its 26th annual e-Monitor Awards. The latest edition of the program recognizes digital innovation and best practices across six key categories: Account Information, Account Servicing, Trading, Research & Tools, Support, and Mobile.

Corporate Insight's e-Monitor Awards evaluates the digital offerings of 21 leading brokerage firms.

Now in its twenty-sixth year, the awards program evaluated 21 leading brokerage firms based off Corporate Insight's comprehensive Brokerage Experience Benchmark framework, which assesses functionality, design, navigation, and usability across over 250 digital attributes.

"This year's awards showcase the brokerages maintaining top standards for comprehensive digital experiences," says Ian Bonhotal, Brokerage Research Manager at Corporate Insight. "From sophisticated trading platforms to robust research capabilities, winning firms demonstrate how thoughtful integration creates seamless experiences that meet the evolving needs of today's investors."

Key Findings and Award Winners

Account Information

Fidelity earns gold for its comprehensive planning tools with automatic account integration, advanced performance analysis at both account and household levels, and real-time data updates. Charles Schwab receives silver for excellent portfolio analysis capabilities including unique hypothetical scenario testing. Morgan Stanley earns bronze for top account integration and aggregation features.

Account Servicing

Fidelity wins gold for its extensive self-service capabilities, comprehensive form library, and excellent bill pay experience with P2P functionality. E*TRADE earns silver for user-friendly money movement enhanced by a centralized payment and transfer hub. Merrill Edge receives bronze for a top transfer experience including international wires and excellent bill pay with recurring payment options.

Trading

E*TRADE captures gold for the strongest fixed income offering with inventory exceeding 11,000 corporates and 130,000 municipals, plus top mutual fund and options experiences. Charles Schwab takes silver for best-in-class thinkorswim platform, excellent stock/ETF trading with SnapTicket, and a coverage set-leading 16 preset options strategies. Fidelity earns bronze for standout advanced trading as the only firm to offer Forex trading and direct indexing without significant account minimums.

Research & Tools

Fidelity wins gold for outstanding research across all major asset types, best-in-class charts, and comprehensive investment alerts. The firm is the only one to offer an implied volatility tool and research from more than four third-party sources. E*TRADE receives silver for excellent research with its dedicated fixed income and mutual fund research experiences and comprehensive quotes. Merrill Edge earns bronze for best-in-class ETF experience and standout investment alerts.

Support

Fidelity achieves gold for top customer service features including live chat, best-in-class education in multiple formats, and comprehensive help content. Ameriprise receives silver for top customer service with seamless live chat integration, dedicated message center, and screen share capabilities. Charles Schwab earns bronze for comprehensive education and help offerings including interactive courses and videos.

Mobile

Charles Schwab and Fidelity share gold for comprehensive mobile experiences. Schwab features leading trading with 13 preset options strategies and excellent support. Fidelity offers top design with customizable dashboard, excellent research including best-in-class options chain, and standout alerts. E*TRADE and J.P. Morgan SDI share bronze for strong research and trading capabilities.

Access the Report

Organizations can purchase the full e-Monitor Awards Report at CorporateInsight.com. Media seeking detailed rankings, key findings, and analyst perspectives can contact CI's press team to learn more.

About Corporate Insight

Corporate Insight (CI) delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services, insurance and healthcare organizations. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for over 30 years, CI offers a best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience to help organizations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

About e-Monitor

CI's e-Monitor is a subscription-based competitive intelligence research service focused on the digital brokerage experience. The service provides subscribers with first-hand insights into the authenticated platform experience from over 21 leading brokerages, delivering competitive analysis reports, weekly updates and competitor capability tracking to help subscribers identify emerging trends and maintain a competitive edge.

