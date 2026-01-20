Property & Casualty Insurers Recognized for Digital Excellence in Corporate Insight's 14th Annual P&C Insurance Monitor Awards

State Farm leads all carriers with five medals; Allstate and USAA each earn four across seven digital experience categories

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight (CI), the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services, insurance, and healthcare industries, today announced the winners of its 14th annual P&C Insurance Monitor Awards. This year's program recognizes digital innovation and best practices across seven key categories: Account Information, Mobile App, Account Servicing, Design & Navigation, Profile & Settings, Support, and Prospect Experience.

Now in its fourteenth year, the awards program evaluated 16 leading P&C insurers in the P&C Insurance Monitor coverage group.

"This year's awards spotlight the carriers that are setting new standards for digital insurance experiences," says Jacob Littman, Insurance Research Manager at Corporate Insight. "From intuitive mobile platforms to streamlined self-service capabilities, winning firms demonstrate how thoughtful digital design and robust functionality can meaningfully enhance the policyholder experience across every touchpoint of the customer journey."

Key Findings and Award Winners

Account Information

USAA earns gold for its extensive policy information display, digestible account summaries, and detailed coverage breakdowns. Allstate receives silver for its well-organized policy information. Progressive and State Farm share bronze for providing extensive policy details and billing information through well-designed interfaces.

Mobile App

State Farm wins gold for its visually appealing mobile app that provides a full suite of self-service tasks with intuitive navigation. Nationwide earns silver following several updates that streamlined navigation and enhanced usability. Allstate and Liberty Mutual share bronze for offering appealing apps with comprehensive account information and self-service capabilities.

Account Servicing

Liberty Mutual captures gold for its robust suite of policy and billing self-service options that enable users to bind policy changes without agent intervention. GEICO takes silver for its comprehensive range of self-service capabilities. State Farm earns bronze for well-designed self-service flows that enable easy policy, payment, and claim management.

Design & Navigation

State Farm wins gold for its expertly designed policyholder site featuring smart design elements, direct links to tasks, and consistent design. Travelers receives silver following an extensive sitewide design revamp featuring updated visuals and layouts. American Family also earns silver for clean, consistent design and unique sketch-style graphics across platforms.

Profile & Settings

USAA earns gold for its comprehensive Profile section that enables effortless management of personal details, security settings, and communication preferences from one central hub. Progressive takes silver for the breadth of profile management options on its Account Preferences page. Nationwide receives bronze following substantial improvements to its Profile section that boosted clarity.

Support

Allstate wins gold for offering a wide range of effective resources, including comprehensive FAQs, virtual assistant access, and videos. USAA receives silver for its excellent virtual assistant, consistent contextual help, and personalized Advice Center. State Farm earns bronze for its FAQ archive, chatbot, and locator tools.

Prospect Experience

Allstate achieves gold for expertly promoting its insurance products with visually appealing pages and improved quote tools. American Family also wins gold for its revamped product pages and comprehensive quoting tools. Progressive receives bronze for strong quote tools, product information, and educational content.

About Corporate Insight



About P&C Insurance Monitor



