Fidelity National Financial Announces Joe Grealish As President, National Agency Operations

News provided by

Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

18 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF" or the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority-owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc., today announced that Joe Grealish, President of Eastern Operations, will assume the position of President, National Agency Operations, effective January 1, 2024. These additional leadership responsibilities come because Steve Day, current President of National Agency Operations, has announced his retirement from the Company at the end of 2023.

"Joe has had many years of experience working in markets where direct residential, commercial, and our independent agency partners compete and thrive," said, Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity National Financial. "His vast amount of experience across a large geography of the US leading operations, regions, and divisions in both the West, Midwest, South, and Northeast will help lead our agency operations into an increasing technology focused future."

Grealish has served as the President of the Texas Land Title Association for 2013-2014 and has served on the Board of Governors for the American Land Title Association since October 2020. 

Day has held state and area leadership positions in Rhode Island, New Jersey, and New York, as well as regional and executive management positions covering many states in the Northeast and Midwest. In February of 2018, Day was named President of National Agency Operations. 

Throughout Day's career, he has been an active member of various state Land Title Associations, served on the Board of Governors for the American Land Title Association, and served as the President of ALTA for 2017-2018. 

"Steve has had a significant impact upon our company and the industry", said Nolan.  "He will continue to work with us on strategic initiatives and we wish him well in this next chapter of his life."

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG). FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

FNF-G

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Also from this source

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN THE BARCLAYS GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE

FNF Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.