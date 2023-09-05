FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN THE BARCLAYS GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority-owned, publicly traded subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) ("F&G"), announced today that Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Park, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting FNF's Investor Relations website at https://www.investor.fnf.com/. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

