Fidelity National Financial Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.48

Aug 01, 2024, 08:00 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable September 30, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 16, 2024.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG). FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

