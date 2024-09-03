Fidelity National Financial CEO Mike Nolan and CFO Tony Park to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Sep 03, 2024, 16:10 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) today announced that Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Park, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at approximately 12:00 pm Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be available live and for replay via audio webcast on investor.fnf.com.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG). FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

