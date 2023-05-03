Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.45

News provided by

Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

May 03, 2023, 16:10 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share. The dividend will be payable June 30, 2023, to stockholders of record as of June 16, 2023.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG). FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

FNF-G

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Also from this source

Fidelity National Financial Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

FNF Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics