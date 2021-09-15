Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Virtual Participation at KBW Title Insurance Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's President, Mike Nolan, Chief Financial Officer, Tony Park, and F&G's President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Blunt, will participate in a fireside chat at the KBW Title Insurance Day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through FNF's Investor Relations website at www.fnf.com. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

