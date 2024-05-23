Fidelity National Financial Names Jason Nadeau As Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF" or the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority-owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc., today announced that Jason Nadeau will take on an expanded executive role as Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer. As Chief Digital Officer, Nadeau has already been playing a critical role in leading the strategic implementation and governance of artificial intelligence within the FNF family of companies and in this role, he will continue to focus on maximizing the potential artificial intelligence ("AI") technologies have to enhance business operations and customer experiences.

"FNF's overall technology vision has always included emerging technologies," said Mike Nolan, CEO of Fidelity National Financial. "We have been a leader in leveraging digital technologies, machine learning and AI at scale to service clients and customers. Nadeau will continue to ensure FNF takes full advantage of the new capabilities AI can bring to our business."

"Advancements in AI are changing public awareness, technical discussions, and expectations of these technologies," said John Crowley, Chief Information Officer. "Nadeau's role highlights the focus that FNF will continue to place on these transformational tools, as well as Jason's expertise in being able to expertly lead FNF through a thoughtful implementation of rapidly evolving, complex technology."

Nadeau joined FNF in 2018 and has played a critical role in shaping the development of the Company's technology posture and strategy as Chief Digital Officer.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of (i) title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances and home warranty products and (ii) transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is one of the nation's largest title insurance companies operating through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title Insurance Company, Chicago Title Insurance Company, Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Company, Alamo Title Insurance and National Title Insurance of New York Inc. - which collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

