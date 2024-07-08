Fidelity National Financial Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF" or the "Company"), today published its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report details notable highlights from the past year for FNF's sustainability program.

Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer of FNF, commented, "I am pleased to announce the publication of our fifth annual sustainability report, which demonstrates our dedication to fostering FNF's long-term growth through sustainability initiatives. Our committed team, together with our board of directors, is focused on the continued development of a comprehensive ESG strategy. This strategy will allow us to better meet the needs of our employees, business partners, and local communities where we operate while diligently tracking and monitoring our progress in these areas over time. Our 2023 report highlights our continued progress and dedication towards a more sustainable future."

Highlights from the 2023 Report:

Protecting Our Insureds and the Integrity of the Nation's Public Records

As the nation's largest title insurance company, FNF protects the rights of insured residential and commercial property owners against unexpected legal and financial claims that may arise after closing

FNF continues to invest in programs and technology to protect homebuyers from fraud , including the Company's WireSafe and Start inHere ® programs

, including the Company's WireSafe and Start inHere programs FNF continues to make strategic investments in information security, including cybersecurity, to protect our clients and our information systems

FNF plays a critical role in the preservation of an accurate and reliable system of public records, which is vital for a well functioning real estate market

Environment

In 2023, FNF's Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions decreased by 24% at the Company's Jacksonville headquarters as compared to the 2019 baseline year, reflecting the Company's energy reduction initiatives

headquarters as compared to the 2019 baseline year, reflecting the Company's energy reduction initiatives Waste management initiatives at the Company's Jacksonville headquarters aided a 63% decline in total corporate waste in 2023 as compared to the 2019 baseline year

headquarters aided a 63% decline in total corporate waste in 2023 as compared to the 2019 baseline year Conservation initiatives helped reduce water consumption at our Jacksonville Headquarters by 27% in 2023 as compared to the 2019 baseline year

Social

42% of FNF's leadership team and 70% of the Company's U.S. workforce are female

FNF supported over 900 community organizations in 2023, including United Way and the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

FNF has awarded more than $13 million through almost 3,000 scholarships to highly qualified dependents of the Company's employees since inception of the scholarship program in 2007, including 327 scholarships for the 2023-2024 scholarship year

Governance

ESG oversight is managed at the board level through the audit committee of our board of directors

Two of FNF's board members are U.S. military veterans, two identify as racially or ethnically diverse, and two board members are female

82% of FNF's Board of Directors are independent from management

The full report is available on FNF's website: Access to the Sustainability Webpage and 2023 Sustainability Report.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG). FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com .

FNF-G

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.