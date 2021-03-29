Fiducial Markers Market, 2026

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiducial Markers Market by Cancer Type, Product, End User, Modality and Geography - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fiducial Markers Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% with a market value in 2026.

Fiducial markers are the tiny objects placed in or near a tumor to spot the area that needs to get surgery. These markers are designed to spot the precise position of the tumor and assist the doctor in providing the radiation on that specified area because the radiation can damage the other tissues.

These fiducial markers are widely used in cancer treatment, where radiotherapy is performed. Dramatically increasing cases of cancer, growing favorable reimbursements, and rapidly growing investments in the cancer research and development sector are the few significant factors that are contributing to the market growth. But somehow, the substitute therapies for radiotherapy and the expensive costs for the fiducial markers are making the market drawback.

Based on cancer type, the market can be divided into Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, and Other Cancers. Among all cancer types, the prostate cancer can be taken as the most affected cancer, and it is dominating the market share due to the changing modern life and extension of healthcare framework and increased capabilities of research.



Fiducial markers based on the product is categorized into metal-based markers and other fiducial markers. Metal-based markers are the most used markers in this process of radiotherapy, and the metal-based markers are further divided into pure gold, gold alloys, and other metal-based markers. Pure gold markers are very effective in this segment as these markers are immovable and do not react to the tissues.

As per the end-users, the fiducial markers market is separated into hospitals and outpatient, independent radiotherapy centers, and cancer research centers. The hospitals and outpatient segment is anticipated to have a major share in the market growth due to the improvised facilities in the hospitals and outpatient care. Further, the fiducial markers included in radiotherapy is a relatively less critical process, which is more suitable in outpatient care.



The ultrasound modality segment plays a major role on the basis of modality in the fiducial markers market. Because the ultrasound is the less harmful method compared to all modalities as in most cases, people prefer less invasive procedures.



As per the geography, the fiducial markers market is segregated into majorly four regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share in the market because of the potential companies present in this region and in addition, the growing adoption of the latest radiotherapy treatment in the healthcare centers in North America.

In this scenario, of globally increasing prevalence of cancer is the major attribute to support market growth. The other lucrative factors contributing to the fiducial markers market growth such as, not only in developed countries but also the developing countries are concentrating on the favorable reimbursements. Nonetheless, the lack of skilled professionals in this field is a challenge for the fiducial markers market.



CIVCO RADIOTHERAPY, Boston Scientific Corporation, IZI Medical Products, IBA, Naslund Medical AB, Medtronic, Best Medical International, Inc., Nanovi A/S, Carbon Medical Technologies, Eckert & Ziegler., Innovative Oncology Solutions, QlRad Inc, Stellar Medical, JJ-Medtech, QFIX, Varian Medical Systems, Inc, Beekley Corporation, Innomedicus Ag, Meditronix Corporation and Seedos Ltd. These are the companies that are leading the market.



Therefore, the fiducial markers act as a significant role in cancer treatment. Furthermore, the stakeholders in the emerging markets are also investing heavily for the better improvement of the healthcare centers in the respective countries, thus enabling further growth in the market. The fiducial markers market report gives the PEST analysis of the regions expresses the micro-environmental factors.

12. Companies to Watch

12.1. Innovative Oncology Solutions.

12.1.1. Overview

12.1.2. Market

12.1.3. Business Strategy

12.2. QlRad Inc

12.3. Stellar Medical.

12.4. JJ-Medtech

12.5 Innovative Oncology Solutions

