Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx) Launches Insurance Exchange (Ix) to Provide Annuity Solutions to Wealth Management Industry

BERWYN, Pa., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiduciary Exchange, LLC ("FIDx") launched the Insurance Exchange (Ix) today to provide a product-agnostic exchange that seamlessly connects advisors to best-in-class annuities and insurance solutions from the industry's leading carriers. Founded by notable industry problem solvers, FIDx created a direct channel to the advisory market by making annuity sales as smooth and seamless for advisors as investment products. As a result, investment firms can now integrate both offerings on a single platform for the first time. The company is the first insurance technology available on Envestnet's Insurance Exchange.

"FIDx is providing a retirement solution by bridging the gap between carriers and the wealth management industry," said Dan MacKinnon, CEO of FIDx. "Through a single relationship with FIDx, carriers can gain access to an ever-increasing pool of advisors while wealth planners finally have the power to offer protected income and downside protection as part of a holistic managed portfolio solution. This bridge from advisory platforms to insurance carriers supports the entire advice lifecycle from accumulation to decumulation -- all on one platform."

Investors are frequently purchasing annuities to supplement retirement funds as well as generate a form of protected income to last throughout their lifetime. FIDx's Ix acts as a bridge from wealth management platforms to insurance carriers by enabling advisors to better integrate annuities into their financial practices. This development brings the accessibility of annuities on par with mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and separately-managed accounts.

Built from the ground up, FIDx's Ix is a neutral, agnostic solution offering each partner unbiased access to the best-in-class solutions in every category so they have the freedom to make the right choices for their business and their clients.

"Americans are struggling with their ability to ensure adequate income during retirement, especially in a time when living expenses have continued to sky rocket," concluded MacKinnon. "We are aiming to make it as easy as possible for carriers to market annuities effectively and for advisors to ensure their clients can make financial wellness a reality. In doing so, we have delivered a holistic and comprehensive solution that meets the needs of advisors, insurance carriers and ultimately investors."

About Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx)

Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx) is a technology-empowered network that seamlessly integrates the brokerage, insurance and advisory ecosystems to offer best-in-class annuities and insurance solutions from the industry's leading carriers. Motivated by its mission to expand the frontiers of the wealth management space and provide holistic solutions to address investors' changing needs, FIDx enables advisors to offer guaranteed income and downside protection as core components of their clients' portfolios—integrated within the same wealth management platforms they already use every day. An independent technology firm led by seasoned industry veterans and built from the ground up as an integrated platform, FIDx is providing a modern solution to bridge advisory firms to insurance carriers so advisors can truly deliver comprehensive advice, enabling their clients to achieve retirement security.

