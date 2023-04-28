Field & Main Bank Welcomes Dr. Ronald S. Rochon to Its Board of Directors

HENDERSON, Ky., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Field & Main Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ronald S. Rochon to its Board of Directors. Dr. Rochon is the current President of the University of Southern Indiana (USI), a position he has held since July 2018. He previously served USI as Provost for eight years.

Dr. Ronald S. Rochon

Dr. Rochon has made significant contributions to the field of education throughout his career, with a focus on educational excellence, access, equity, and equality. Under his leadership, the University of Southern Indiana has experienced increased growth in performance funding metrics, including overall degree completion, at-risk degree completion, STEM degree completion, student persistence, and on-time graduation. He has also successfully secured over $250 million in state funding for capital projects and operations during his tenure as President.

Dr. Rochon's commitment to student success and his collaborative approach to leadership aligns with Field & Main Bank's values and mission. His experience working with diverse learners and communities will bring a unique perspective to the Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Rochon to our Board of Directors," said Scott Davis, Chairman & CEO of Field & Main Bank. "His leadership and experience will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow and serve our customers in the communities we call home."

In addition to his role at USI, Dr. Rochon serves on various boards, including WNIN Public Broadcasting, Deaconess Health Systems, and the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership. He also serves as a board director for the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America and was appointed chair for a two-year term beginning in 2023.

Dr. Rochon received his bachelor's degree from Tuskegee University and his master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He and his wife Lynn Wade Rochon are both natives of Chicago, Illinois and have two adult children.

Field & Main Bank® is a Kentucky-chartered community bank dedicated to serving Kentucky and Indiana with strong leadership, convenient banking facilities and modern craft banking®. Learn more at fieldandmain.com. Member FDIC.

