Field Agent Expands International Presence in Latin America

Field Agent crowdsources over one million smartphones worldwide to offer companies fast, economical retail-auditing and research solutions. According to Diego Sanchez, managing director of Field Agent's new Ecuadorian office, his team will now offer these same proven capabilities in Latin America.

"As a developing country, Ecuador has up to this point lacked options for fast and affordable retail data," said Sanchez. "But with Field Agent's robust data-collection capabilities, coupled with our Latin America-leading smartphone and Internet penetration, we're uniquely positioned to capture real insight into the local and regional retail environment."

Field Agent is no newcomer to international expansion. The firm currently has operations in seven other countries, including Australia, Canada, Mexico, Romania, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"As we enter our ninth year, the number of global clients with global needs only continues to rise," said Field Agent co-founder and chief strategy officer, Henry Ho. "Our brand, platform, and proven processes, together with the Ecuador team's local and regional market expertise, will prove a great combination."

For more information, visit fieldagent.ec. Field Agent Ecuador can be contacted here.

About Field Agent: Field Agent created the mobile crowdsourcing solution for the retail and branded-goods industries in 2010 and has defined the space for eight years. Field Agent leverages its global network of over one million app users to connect businesses with fast, reliable information. Visit the Field Agent blog, named a top 10 market research blog, for more information on location-based mobile audits and research.

