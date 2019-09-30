Field Agent Selected as First Arkansas Entrepreneurs to Join Endeavor's Global Network

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Global wraps up its 90th International Selection Panel (ISP) in Atlanta with the selection of 37 new high-impact entrepreneurs representing 21 companies from 15 markets around the world, including Northwest Arkansas' Field Agent entrepreneurs, Rick West, Henry Ho, Kelly Miller, and Marc Yount.

Field Agent is a global on-demand platform (ODP) harnessing the power of millions of consumers to upend the $260B market research and digital marketing industry. Field Agent combines technology with customization while contributing to the on-demand economy by rewarding everyday shoppers for completed missions with small cash payments. Field Agent has amassed over two million users worldwide who have completed over 1 million tasks across 500 consumer brands and retailers.

Commenting on their selection into the global network, Field Agent's CEO Rick West said, "Becoming an Endeavor Entrepreneur is a major milestone for our team. Endeavor's stamp of approval for the founder, business, and the team will enable us access to its international market presence and peer-to-peer network. I look forward to being part of such a supportive and impactful ecosystem."

The ISP is the final phase of a multi-step rigorous selection process, where candidates pitch their companies to top international business leaders and investors from the Endeavor network, making those obtaining a unanimous vote officially Endeavor Entrepreneurs. Once selected into the network by a team of global panelists, entrepreneurs gain access to a wide array of services that will enable them to scale their businesses and multiply their impact.

Endeavor NWA's Managing Director, Canem Arkan added, "We are thrilled to welcome Field Agent to the Endeavor network. Field Agent is clearly at an inflection point and poised to leverage a network of Endeavor mentors and board members who believe in the transformational power of entrepreneurship. Aligned with the mission of Endeavor, Field Agent's culture of giveback is evident through their values and the work they do as a firm."

Endeavor Northwest Arkansas launched earlier this year with the goal of elevating and supporting scale-up entrepreneurs in the region. This office will provide Arkansas entrepreneurs access to capital, talent and a global network at every inflection point. With the support of the Walton Family Foundation and the local founding board comprised of Elise Mitchell, Clete Brewer, Carl George, Todd Simmons, and Ashley Hubka, Endeavor NWA is uniquely positioned to be a catalyst for market growth and expansion across the State of Arkansas.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is a 21-year-old organization that is leading the global movement to drive long-term economic growth by selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs around the world. Founded in 1997 by Linda Rottenberg and Peter Kellner, Endeavor has helped 1,800 of these entrepreneurs build more than 1,000 companies across 35 markets, which generated combined revenues of $15 billion in 2017. To date, companies led by Endeavor Entrepreneurs have created 1.5 million jobs, and often go on to mentor and invest in the next generation of founders, or serve on the boards of Endeavor offices. To learn more, visit www.endeavor.org .

About Field Agent

Through its mobile app, Field Agent leverages its global network of over two million on-demand workers to furnish businesses with retail information and digital marketing services. For nearly a decade, Field Agent has served the retail and branded-goods industries with fast, reliable retail audits, mystery shops, shopper research, and digital product demonstrations. Connect with Field Agent on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter , and be sure to visit the Field Agent blog, "Endcaps & Insights," to see specific examples of the company's work.

