Field Effect Launches the First AI Detection & Response Capability Built Natively into a Holistic Cybersecurity Platform

Built on premium protection across endpoint, network, cloud, and DNS, AIDR helps organizations confidently adopt AI without sacrificing security.

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Field Effect is announcing the launch of AI Detection & Response (AIDR), a new capability designed to help organizations and managed service providers (MSPs) understand, govern, and secure the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence across their environments.

According to Field Effect's 2026 customer data:

93% of organizations have either knowingly or unknowingly adopted AI

26% of organizations are actively using six or more AI applications

As AI usage becomes increasingly embedded in day-to-day operations, many organizations still lack the ability to answer fundamental questions: What AI is running in your organization and what is it doing? Who is using AI and for what? Where is AI running and what does it have access to? Without that visibility, organizations face growing risks related to data exposure, compliance, governance, and AI-enabled threats.

"Over the next few years, we're going to see many companies enter the AI security market. The reality is that AI Detection and Response isn't something you can build in isolation," said Matthew Holland, Founder and CEO of Field Effect. "To understand what AI is doing inside an organization, you need visibility across endpoint, network, cloud, and DNS activity, and the knowledge and experience that comes from protecting tens of thousands of real-world environments. We've spent years building that foundation, which is why we're able to move quickly and help organizations adopt AI with confidence. We are solving this problem the only way it can be properly solved."

Unlike standalone AI security solutions, AIDR is built directly into the Field Effect MDR platform, engineered with advanced, intelligence-grade monitoring and protection capabilities for all business IT assets. This foundation enables organizations to identify AI usage, understand AI impact, establish governance controls, and apply zero-trust principles to AI-driven activity—all within a single cybersecurity platform.

Field Effect's proprietary approach allows organizations to extend their cybersecurity capabilities to include AI adoption, which makes the process of evolving an organization to use AI a much safer and controlled experience.

Availability

AI Detection & Response (AIDR) is available as part of Field Effect MDR.

Organizations interested in learning more or scheduling a demonstration can visit fieldeffect.com

About Field Effect

Field Effect delivers intelligence-grade managed detection and response for the AI era. Built on Federated Smart Compute™ and nation-state tradecraft, our holistic MDR platform uncovers weaknesses early, blocks attacks in real time, and reduces risk across the entire threat surface—endpoint, network, cloud, and more. With an 18-second median time to detect, Field Effect helps MSPs and overwhelmed IT teams outpace agentic attacks and achieve premium protection with the team they have.

SOURCE Field Effect