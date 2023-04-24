Field effect transistor (FET) market to grow by USD 5,595.82 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing investments in data centers - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The field effect transistor (FET) market size is set to grow by USD 5,595.82 million between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 5.95%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Field Effect Transistor (FET) Market 2023-2027

Factors such as increased investments in data centers, increased demand for longer battery life in portable consumer devices, and increasing use of FET in the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The field effect transistor (FET) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Field Effect Transistor (FET) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Consumer Electronics



Automotive



IT and Telecom



Power Generating Industries



Others

Type

MOSFET



JFET

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market growth in the consumer electronics segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for processing power for mobiles and other computing devices. The segment growth will be further driven by the increased adoption of home appliances, such as smart refrigerators, smart washing machines, and smart microwave ovens.

APAC will account for 55% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by various factors, including increased investments in telecommunication network infrastructure, the rising demand for mobile communication devices, and the increasing deployment of advanced electronics by automotive OEMs. The high concentration of several electronics manufacturers in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan is another major factor that will contribute to the growth of the field effect transistor (FET) market in APAC.

Field Effect Transistor (FET) Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global field effect transistor (FET) market is fragmented with the presence of a substantial number of global and regional FET vendors. Vendors in the market are investing in R&D and product development activities. Regional and local vendors have started manufacturing customized and energy-efficient FETs, which is likely to intensify competition among manufacturers of counterparts in terms of cost. International players in the global FET market are constantly expanding their footprints in developing countries and are adopting automation to differentiate their products and increase their product portfolio to counter the threat from low-cost substitute products. These factors will intensify the competition among vendors during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers field effect transistors such as Power MOSFETs.

- The company offers field effect transistors such as Power MOSFETs. Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - The company offers field effect transistors such as Super J MOS series.

- The company offers field effect transistors such as Super J MOS series. Infineon Technologies AG - The company offers field effect transistors such as P-channel enhancement mode FET.

- The company offers field effect transistors such as P-channel enhancement mode FET. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - The company offers field effect transistors such as MRF160.

- The company offers field effect transistors such as MRF160. Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NTE Electronics Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Sensitron Semiconductor

Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Field Effect Transistor (FET) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Driver – The market is driven by increased investments in data centers. The rising adoption of IoT and Industry 4.0, developments in wireless technologies, and the rapid deployment of AI have increased the volume of data generated across industries. This has necessitated the need for the construction of data centers to handle growing global data volume. Semiconductor devices such as FETs are used in designing high-efficiency, compact server power supplies in data center applications. Thus, increased investments in data center facilities will drive the growth of the global field effect transistor (FET) market during the forecast period.

– The market is driven by increased investments in data centers. The rising adoption of IoT and Industry 4.0, developments in wireless technologies, and the rapid deployment of AI have increased the volume of data generated across industries. This has necessitated the need for the construction of data centers to handle growing global data volume. Semiconductor devices such as FETs are used in designing high-efficiency, compact server power supplies in data center applications. Thus, increased investments in data center facilities will drive the growth of the global field effect transistor (FET) market during the forecast period. Trend – The growing demand for FinFET technology is the key trend in the market. The FinFET technology stands for Fin Field effect transistors. These are integrated into processors and baseband modem chips to increase power and signal transmission capabilities. The technology is used in several electronic applications such as laptops, notebooks, and smartphones. Popular electronic device manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung are integrating FinFET technologies in their devices. For instance, in July 2021 , SAMSUNG announced the production of SoC-Snapdragon 888+ 5G chips by Qualcomm using the 5 nm FinFET process to deliver a 35% higher speed and improved power consumption compared with that of its predecessor. The increasing adoption of the FinFET technology by electronic device manufacturers will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– The growing demand for FinFET technology is the key trend in the market. The FinFET technology stands for Fin Field effect transistors. These are integrated into processors and baseband modem chips to increase power and signal transmission capabilities. The technology is used in several electronic applications such as laptops, notebooks, and smartphones. Popular electronic device manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung are integrating FinFET technologies in their devices. For instance, in , SAMSUNG announced the production of SoC-Snapdragon 888+ 5G chips by Qualcomm using the 5 nm FinFET process to deliver a 35% higher speed and improved power consumption compared with that of its predecessor. The increasing adoption of the FinFET technology by electronic device manufacturers will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Challenge – The decrease in the sales of cell phones, desktops, and tablets will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market is witnessing a steady decline in the sales of smartphones, PCs, and tablets. For instance, in March 2022 , Apple Inc. cut the production of the iPhone SE 2022 by 20% less than three weeks after launching the product. This was due to the Russia - Ukraine war and the negative impact of inflation on demand for electronics. In addition, the increased inventory costs forced vendors to decrease the prices of their products, which negatively impacts the revenue of the vendor as well as the growth of the market.

Field Effect Transistor (FET) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist field effect transistor (FET) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the field effect transistor (FET) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the field effect transistor (FET) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of field effect transistor (FET) market vendors

Field Effect Transistor (FET) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,595.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NTE Electronics Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ROHM Co. Ltd., Sensitron Semiconductor, Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Wingtech Technology Co. Ltd., Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd., Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co. Ltd., and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global field effect transistor (FET) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global field effect transistor (FET) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Power generating industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Power generating industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Power generating industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Power generating industries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Power generating industries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 MOSFET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on MOSFET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on MOSFET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on MOSFET - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on MOSFET - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 JFET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on JFET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on JFET - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on JFET - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on JFET - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 123: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 134: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 135: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 137: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.8 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 139: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 142: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 145: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 147: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 151: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 156: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 157: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 159: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.13 Sensitron Semiconductor

Exhibit 160: Sensitron Semiconductor - Overview



Exhibit 161: Sensitron Semiconductor - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Sensitron Semiconductor - Key offerings

12.14 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 163: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 164: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 165: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 166: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

12.15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 171: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 174: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Exhibit 176: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 179: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

