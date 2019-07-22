Field Service Management Market by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Field Service Management Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The field service management market is estimated to be USD 2.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for mobility-based solutions to improve field service operations and maximizing the productivity of field service technicians with the help of advanced technology are expected to drive the growth of the field service management market.

Mobility and connectivity have reshaped customer expectations, with customers demanding real-time solutions to their problems. Hence, it is essential for organizations to improve service deliverability and productivity of their field service teams. Failure of organizations to meet these demands can have an adverse impact on the relationship with their customers. Digitalization has enabled customers to expect an immediate response to the types of services they need. Organizations thus need to adopt a robust solution which helps them gain control over their field service operations and deliver prompt service to customers.

Field service management powered with advanced analytical capabilities helps organizations effectively manage various field services such as controlling work orders, scheduling and dispatching problems, and managing inventories and assets. Innovative solutions from multiple vendors are being offered to field service businesses with an aim to provide a full spectrum of benefits. The field service management market witnessed positive growth in emerging economies, such as India, Japan, China, and Brazil, making it necessary for vendors to build and deliver solutions that can intuitively meet the growing demand from organizations operating in these countries.

Some of the major vendors offering field service management solutions and services across the globe include Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft); SAP SE (SAP); Oracle Corporation (Oracle); Trimble, Inc. (Trimble);Industrial and Financial Systems AB (IFS); Infor; ServiceMax, Inc. (ServiceMax); SERVICE POWER INC. (ServicePower); ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd. (ClickSoftware); Comarch SA (Comarch); OverIT;Salesforce.com (Salesforce); Astea International Inc. (Astea); FieldAware; FieldEZ; GEOCONCEPT; andZinier, Inc. (Zinier).



These vendors have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions, to strengthen their presence in the field service management market. Vendors have been adopting a combination of organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their customer base and market share. Service enhancement to meet dynamic market needs and partnerships have been the active strategies implemented by the major vendors in recent years.

