Field to Market Announces Appointment of Carrie Vollmer-Sanders as President

Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture® announced today that Carrie Vollmer-Sanders has been named the organization's new President. Vollmer-Sanders, currently the Sustainability Director at U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action (USFRA), will join the team on August 26 and translate the Alliance's strategic priorities into lasting impact by uniting the value chain behind a shared vision of advancing sustainable food, feed, fiber, and fuel production and catalyzing collective action.

"It's an honor to lead this incredible organization and collaborate with such a powerful coalition of value chain partners – from farmers and scientists to retailers and beyond," says Vollmer-Sanders. "By working together, we can turn our ambitious goals into reality and propel U.S. agriculture to new heights."

Vollmer-Sanders is a 6th generation farmer with extensive experience in collaborating with farmers, convening diverse leaders, and addressing environmental challenges while maintaining a focus on business objectives. She currently serves on the Edon Farmers Co-op board and previously served on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Science Advisory Board. She has an MBA from Purdue University and a master's degree in Ag Economics from Michigan State University.

As President, she will support Field to Market's nearly 200 diverse members and the Board of Directors in advancing the vision and mission of the Alliance by forging consensus through multi-stakeholder governance processes, cultivating pre-competitive collaboration, and scaling change to deliver sustainable outcomes for farmers, supply chains, and the environment.

"We are excited to welcome Carrie as the new President of Field to Market, steering the Alliance to new heights and success," says Jack Scott, Chair of Field to Market. "Carrie's experience both on- and off-farm will be invaluable as she guides the next chapter of the organization's journey focused on growing an equitable, resilient, and regenerative future where farmers and nature thrive."

ABOUT FIELD TO MARKET

Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture® brings together a diverse group of grower organizations; agribusinesses; brands and retail companies; conservation groups; universities and public sector partners to focus on defining, measuring, and advancing the sustainability of food, feed, fiber, and fuel production. Field to Market comprises around 190 members representing all facets of the U.S. agricultural supply chain.

